Enbridge2

A post marks where Enbridge’s Line 5 crosses the reservation of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on June 24. (Contributed photo by Danielle Kaeding/WPR)

 Contributed photo by Danielle Kaeding/WPR

Enbridge Energy has been trespassing on Bad River tribal land for almost a decade and must pay the tribe a portion of its revenue from oil that flowed through its Line 5 over that time, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Court Judge William Conley stopped short of ordering Line 5 immediately shut down, saying that doing so would have had “significant public and foreign policy implications.” But he went on to set a hearing to help determine how Enbridge will compensate the tribe.

