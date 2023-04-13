A 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County was contained after authorities evacuated several structures in the Township of Necedah that were in the fire’s path.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deployed fire crews that worked alongside local agencies to build fire breaks and contain the blaze. The DNR said Black Hawk helicopters were also used in the effort.
The fire’s cause has not been determined. Once sparked, the fire fed on oak, jack pine and grass. Despite melting snow, most vegetation remains vulnerable to fire until it begins to grow again in the spring.
Unusually warm temperatures spread across Wisconsin last week as the fire spread. Numerous locations saw temperatures rise into the 80s, with daily records commonplace on both Wednesday and Thursday. Those conditions, along with gusty winds, led the DNR to prohibit burning with DNR-issued permits and urge the public to refrain from any open burning.
The potential sources of fire ignition include obvious sources like campfires, but small engines can also occasionally throw a spark. Cigarettes that are not extinguished can start wildfires, too.
Another fire in Jackson County was nearly half contained as of press time. That fire had consumed 2,800 acres.
Wisconsin is the site of the deadliest wildfire in American History. The Peshtigo Fire erupted Oct. 8, 1871, and burned 1.2 million acres. At least 17 towns were destroyed and official estimates put the number of fatalities at around 1,200. Peshtigo itself saw 800 people killed.
But the Peshtigo fire is not well known in American history. It is overshadowed by the Great Chicago Fire, which took place the same night.