A wildfire in Juneau County earlier this month forced evacuations, but was eventually contained.

 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

A 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County was contained after authorities evacuated several structures in the Township of Necedah that were in the fire’s path.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources deployed fire crews that worked alongside local agencies to build fire breaks and contain the blaze. The DNR said Black Hawk helicopters were also used in the effort.

