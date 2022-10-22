There was a morning back in March of 2020, after the COVID-19 lockdowns began, when I sat in a chair at my dining room table with my paper calendar and a bottle of BIC’s Wite-Out erasing more than a dozen speaking engagements and a substantial chunk of my yearly earnings.
The emails poured in from bookstores, libraries and book festivals: cancelled, cancelled, postponed, cancelled, postponed. ... I never doubted that cancelling those gigs was the right thing to do, but the result was catastrophically depressing. This component of my writerly life that I had come to enjoy and somehow think of as part of my personality, that is, being a public-speaker, was just gone. Now there was nothing but a calendar of empty dates and nothing to look forward to, nothing to plan and no real answers for how long the pandemic would last, or how deadly the virus really was.
I was thinking about March of 2020 recently as I aimed my Subaru south, out of Cazenovia, Wisconsin, and towards Moline, Illinois. I had a speaking engagement at the Moline Public Library, and was grateful for the opportunity to meet with readers new and old, but also just to be around “my people,” which is to say, “book people.” Folks who get excited about novels, poetry, narrative nonfiction, memoirs and graphic novels. Folks who get animated about John Steinbeck, Annie Proulx or Jim Harrison. I never realized how much of an extrovert I was until I couldn’t mingle freely with other people. Maybe I depend on those social interactions because my daily work is so lonely, so isolated, and so centrally located within the dark, cobwebbed corners of my own mind.
It wasn’t but a few miles outside of Cazenovia when I opened the navigation app on my new cellphone only to discover that something was awry. Either there was no cell reception in that corner of the Driftless (probable) or I had turned off some essential function of the phone itself. No worries, I thought, we’ll keep the Big River on our right, and aim the car south. Eventually, we’ll hit Illinois and Moline shouldn’t be too difficult to find after that. For some reason, even though I was traveling solo, I suppose I thought of the Subaru and myself as a unit, plural. “We” would make it together.
A soft, cold rain fell all morning as I drove contentedly through small town after small town, riding the ridges and dipping into coulees, following signs that read SOUTH. I wasn’t in a rush; my gig began at seven that evening. I stopped at the Dickeyville Grotto (if you haven’t already, you should) and took pictures, stupefied by the place, by the attention to detail, by the frenetic colors and textures, before pressing on. Crossing the Wisconsin/Illinois state line I soon saw a sign for Galena and pointed the Subaru there. But south of Galena there was a confusing 20-mile stretch where I seemed to be traveling more east than south, more sideways than down.
Here I should tell you that we might own more Gazetteers than any other family alive in the 21st century: Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Montana, Alaska and no less than two copies of Wisconsin. It may be baffling to many Americans living in our largest metropolises, but there are still vast swaths of this country with little to no internet access, where a cellphone is useful only as a camera and calculator. But I hadn’t brought any Gazetteers on this trip and the only Welcome Center I had seen at the Illinois border was just a string of marijuana dispensaries, which, though tempting, were not at all helpful. So, I stopped at a gas station.
“You guys sell any maps?” I asked the portly young man behind the counter.
“Maps?” he laughed, “Dude, we sell gas.”
I now had about four hours until my gig, and no real understanding of where I was on the planet, beyond the vague description of Northwestern Illinois. And, to make matters more confusing, while I had been faithful to maintaining the Mississippi on my right, it turns out there is a great deal of America to the left of the Mississippi, and I was seeing more signs for Chicago and Gary, than say, Dubuque or Iowa City. It is true that as a Boy Scout I “earned” the Orienteering merit badge, but largely due to the charity and generosity of my counselor, Charlie Kennedy, and less because I’m an ace with a compass, or because I am blessed with a keen natural sense of direction. Beads of sweat began to boil on my forehead.
Twenty-five miles outside of Galena I found a sign pointing south, and after that, I was in the clear, occasionally spotting the Mississippi beyond the passenger side window. The rain had long since abated and now the day held the quality of a leaf-peeping excursion: bright sun, brilliant colors, tiny main streets bedecked with undulating American flags. ... In East Moline I stopped at the public library and asked for help. A young librarian took pity on me and examined my phone, noticing that I had inadvertently disabled something or another. I asked for directions just the same, and eventually found my destination with a few hours to spare.
We live in a beautiful part of this country, where a lost traveler can keep one of the largest rivers in the world to their right, like a guardrail, like a banister, and just coast south, knowing that eventually, they’ll hit the Gulf of Mexico. We live in a beautiful part of this country, where most small towns, no matter how desperate, still maintain libraries, staffed by book-people who believe in helping hands, and don’t laugh when you ask for a map, or even directions.
It is a beautiful time of year to point your car south along the River Road and simply feel happily lost in America.