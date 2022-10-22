There was a morning back in March of 2020, after the COVID-19 lockdowns began, when I sat in a chair at my dining room table with my paper calendar and a bottle of BIC’s Wite-Out erasing more than a dozen speaking engagements and a substantial chunk of my yearly earnings.

The emails poured in from bookstores, libraries and book festivals: cancelled, cancelled, postponed, cancelled, postponed. ... I never doubted that cancelling those gigs was the right thing to do, but the result was catastrophically depressing. This component of my writerly life that I had come to enjoy and somehow think of as part of my personality, that is, being a public-speaker, was just gone. Now there was nothing but a calendar of empty dates and nothing to look forward to, nothing to plan and no real answers for how long the pandemic would last, or how deadly the virus really was.

