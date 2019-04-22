Between rain showers on the opening morning of the 2019 spring turkey hunt, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Dale Hochhausen sat in his truck on the side of the road while a tom turkey strutted behind him.
Hochhausen had seen plenty of turkeys, but hunters were in short supply, he said, probably waiting out the rain. But the rain wouldn’t stop Hochhausen from doing what he could to ensure a safe opening day to the season.
Hochhausen, one of two wardens on the department’s Mississippi River Team out of La Crosse County, was recently selected DNR’s Warden of the Year, earning the Haskell Noyes Conservation Warden Efficiency Award.
“It’s our highest honor for a field warden in the state, so it’s pretty humbling to be honored,” said Hochhausen, who has been with the DNR since 1998 and became a field warden in 2001. “There are a lot of great field wardens in the state. The award is something I think every one of them hopes to get one day. It’s quite an honor.”
Hochhausen was nominated for the award by DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement Lt. Tyler Strelow, supervisor of the Mississippi River Team that includes Hochhausen.
“He’s one of those guys whose job is more than a job, he treats it as a lifestyle,” Strelow said. “He wants to serve the public and serve them all the time. He’s an outstanding all-around person and he’s always available.”
Strelow said Hochhausen has a strong enforcement presence in his part of northern La Crosse County and appropriately balances enforcement efforts between fish and game, recreational vehicles, recreational property, and environmental.
Hochhausen serves as a field training officer, academy instructor, background investigator and on the hiring panel. He is also a remotely operated vehicle operator and has responded to multiple body recovery efforts. Dale’s willingness to bring the ROV over to the river has added even more value from the DNR into the local communities.
Strelow said Hochhausen is the point person when it comes to the commercial fish rules on the boundary waters and assisted with the rewrite of the administrative codes to clear up areas of confusion. He is routinely contacted by neighboring states of Iowa and Minnesota, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife as a Wisconsin expert resource.
“He’s got rural and urban understandings to go along with his rural and urban service territory,” Strelow said of Hochhausen in his nomination papers. “Community-minded, he’s a walking educator found at nearly every locally organized natural resource event and a safety and regulation expert who works closely with municipal and area elected officials to ensure as much volunteer compliance as possible.”
The annual Haskell Noyes Conservation Warden Efficiency Award is a tradition the Noyes family has maintained for nearly 90 years. The first award was presented to Ernie Swift in 1930.
Noyes, a businessman and World War I officer, was a pioneer Wisconsin conservationist who created the warden award to give credit for faithful and able service. The award includes a gold pocket watch with an inscription stating the watch is a Conservation Warden Efficiency Award for “Faithful and Able Service” to the state, according to the DNR.
“If you ask any warden, they didn’t get into it to be recognized; they got into it to protect our natural resources and serve the public,” Hochhausen said. “If you do your job and do what the public expects of you and maybe go a bit above and beyond that, that’s the important thing. If you are recognized because of that, it’s great.”
An award banquet honoring Hochhausen will be held at 7 p.m. June 8 at Pettibone Resort in La Crosse.