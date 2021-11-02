Last Christmas, I received a hilarious gift: the “Dumb Birds of North America 2021 Daily Calendar.” It features silly and often profane bird facts for every day, usually with an insulting aside about the bird in question. As I write this, today’s Fun Fact! entry reads “A shrike can kill and carry an animal as big as itself. It carries its larger victims in its feet and littler victims in its hooked beak. It also has no soul.” While I can’t speak to the theological question of whether shrikes or any birds have a soul, it’s a great time of year to consider today’s featured bird. Here in northern Wisconsin the northern shrike is a wintertime resident and these days they’re starting to settle in for the season.
Northern shrikes, along with their cousins the loggerhead shrikes (readers downstate may be lucky enough to see those in the summertime) are technically songbirds, but their behavior is reminiscent of raptors like hawks or falcons. They even look like predators with their little black bandit mask plumage and hooked beaks. These tiny terrors are smaller than blue jays and could be mistaken in winter for a Canada jay (quick ID tips: Canada jays may come to your feeders for the seeds; northern shrikes may come to your feeders for the birds. They both cache their food, but the jays put nuts and fruits into small cavities and shrikes impale small birds and animals they can’t eat right away on thorns or barbed wire.) They don’t have talons like raptors, but they don’t need them. Shrikes can still catch and grip their prey — particularly other birds — with their feet, and then kill it with their sharp, hooked, notched beaks.
Unlike many songbirds they are completely carnivorous, sometimes hunting on the ground for insects and mammals at the same time. They’re particular about their bugs: they’ll remove the wings and big legs, remove the stingers from wasps and bees, and beat the daylights out of the rest of the insect against a perch to tenderize it. And like many other Arctic birds of prey, they do like their lemmings.
Northern shrikes have a lot of other funny behaviors. Males court females by chasing them and menacing them (I know, right?), but it’s all a sham: these bird couples quickly move on to singing duets and dancing together in flight displays. After that it’s all about the male feeding the female to make her happy, and the ladies scold and even threaten when their mates don’t produce food on time. The males might respond with a submissive, fluttery display; the smart ones respond by leaving immediately to find food. Once their chicks fledge, the pair usually divides custody and splits up to provide food and care for their share of the brood. They have very large territories year-round and can be aggressive even towards birds who aren’t in competition with them or potential prey, like ducks. What jerks!
Northern shrikes breed in open areas of boreal forest or where the taiga meets the edge of the tundra. They like a lot of the same habitat in the winter, so the open, brushy areas and alder-willow thickets around Chequamegon Bay are good places to look for them. While they might sit out on a wire or branch on a sunny day, they stalk their prey out of view so you may have to be patient. Like other overwintering species — remember last winter’s evening grosbeaks? — they occasionally irrupt in larger numbers and can be seen further south depending on their food supplies. They sing year-round and like northern cardinals ramp up their songs in late winter. They have a pretty “wheep-wheep” song with repeated phrases.
Northern shrikes aren’t conspicuous but they’re fairly common; thanks to their far-northern breeding zone they’re vulnerable to habitat loss due to climate change. Here on their wintering grounds, land use practices that remove hedgerows and brushy areas can negatively impact them. According to the Sax-Zim Bog naturalists over north of Duluth, northern shrikes start heading toward the tundra again in early March, so you have plenty of time to look for these fierce little birds.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.