It's starting to feel like "Groundhog Day" every time I sit down to write for the week. The theme for the past several weeks (really, it feels more like months) has been, "Winter is still here and more snow is on the way."

This week really is no different even with a few sunny days here and there. As much as we humans are sick of this "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" scenario, our friends in the wildlife community are suffering on a whole other level.