Above: A barred owl was found emaciated and nearly dead near Elcho. Owls typically feed on prey they hear moving under the snow, but because of the recent thaw-freeze cycles, they can't break through icy snow to get at mice and voles. Below: Avian experts recommend mixing berries, suet, mealworms, seeds and even crumbled, cooked hamburger to help birds survive the lean days before bugs and other food are available. Spread the mixture on open patches of ground or on a platform feeder.
It's starting to feel like "Groundhog Day" every time I sit down to write for the week. The theme for the past several weeks (really, it feels more like months) has been, "Winter is still here and more snow is on the way."
This week really is no different even with a few sunny days here and there. As much as we humans are sick of this "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" scenario, our friends in the wildlife community are suffering on a whole other level.
Here in the Northland we depend on long, bitterly cold winters to sustain our unique landscape and fauna: cold, clear lakes, boreal forests, amazing northern birds like common loons and great gray owls. But a winter like this one (which wasn't even especially cold) that extends well into the usual spring melt-off creates its own set of problems. Most birds' and animals' metabolisms ramp up as the days get longer, so when they can't access their usual food sources thanks to deep snow and ice, they’re in trouble.
Deer herd numbers are affected by so much late snowpack. Ashland residents have become familiar with the Maple Lane deer pack running up and down the street trying to find a snowbank low enough to jump over, or prowling the hospital parking lot because there's no bare grass anywhere. Even cold-hardy moose struggle in an extended winter season: cow moose give birth in May and in a good year are still pretty malnourished at that point, so this will be a tough year for those moms trying to find forage to sustain themselves and their calves.
One of the biggest casualties this spring has been barred owls. Barred owls are starting their breeding season, and they hunt all winter by hearing their prey through the snow. They then plunge through the snow — at depths of up to two feet — to catch their dinner. But as anyone who's tried to dig out their septic tank recently (guilty as charged) knows, our current snowpack is a rock-hard succession of ice layers. Barred owls can't plunge through something that we can barely get a shovel into. As a result, bird and wildlife rehab centers have been overwhelmed with weak and starving owls lately. If you find a weak or injured owl, Wildwoods in Duluth, Minnesota, and Raptor Education Group in Antigo will offer advice on how to capture and transport it to their centers.
The return of summer migratory birds is usually an exciting and joyous time. This year it's also been an anxious time, as early arrivals like American robins, eastern bluebirds and eastern phoebes can't access the insects they depend on. A few robins have been here all winter, but now they're staking out their breeding territories and can't just hang around a fruit tree any more. Raptor Education Group recommends mixing together dried mealworms, suet balls and spreadable suet ("bark butter"), and chopped fruit including apples, blueberries, pomegranate and strawberries. Then mix in sunflower seed chips and nyjer seeds. If anyone has any live mealworms left over from ice fishing season, they are very nutritious and might stay put on a platform feeder as long as it stays cold out. Not cheap, but it's (hopefully!) a short-term assist to help our avian friends get through this period into next week's (allegedly) warmer temperatures. If you have any muddy patches in your yard that you're able to keep clear, you may find quite a number of robins gathered there seeking worms and grubs. Last April when we had a snowstorm I found that three or four of them ate dried mealworms right off of the ground, so you might try that as well.
It should be noted that these same birds we're trying to help along in our extended winter are also migrating through repeated significant weather systems on the way here, the same ones that have proved deadly to people to the south of us. Everything we can do to help these exhausted, stressed birds — food, nesting and roosting habitats, keeping cats inside — will help give them more of a fighting chance of surviving and raising a successful family this summer.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.