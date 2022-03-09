When the ground is still covered by several feet of snow and there’s a coat of ice over all the trees, the signs of spring approaching can be subtle. The sun is higher in the sky and melts off most of the pavement even on a cold day; patches of mud and grass appear along outside walls with a southern exposure; and pallets of shrink-wrapped gardening supplies start appearing in the still-closed outdoor living sections at big-box stores. One of the coolest harbingers of early spring requires a sharp eye to spy high in the air. It’s the soaring, spiraling courtship flight of the bald eagle.
I know, we should really be talking about our national symbol around the Fourth of July, sort of like writing a column about turkeys, also active in the spring, at Thanksgiving (guilty as charged). But March is when eagles take to the sky to reunite — they mate for life but tend to spend winters on their own — and soar in tandem, sometimes locking talons and spiraling almost to the ground until the last minute. Most Americans see them in the winter, when they often gather by the hundreds at roosts and feeding sites near water. But since they tend to breed up north, we’ll see them more as the water opens up and nesting season begins.
These iconic, revered birds have a number of quirky behaviors that belie their majestic, haughty appearance. Their call hardly fits their demeanor: a chirpy, high-pitched whistle that Stephen Colbert notably swapped out in favor of a fierce red-tailed hawk cry in his Comedy Central show’s opening montage. Benjamin Franklin famously felt bald eagles didn’t deserve to be our national symbol due to being “... a bird of bad moral character. He does not get his living honestly ... .”
While bald eagles do work pretty hard to catch their own prey, they are happy to steal meals from other raptors — especially ospreys — and mammals like otters and human anglers. Maybe instead of looking at bald eagles as being jerks, ol’ Ben could have seen this behavior as representing America’s can-do, entrepreneurial spirit. Anyone who’s seen an eagle swim to shore with an enormous musky that was too heavy for it to fly away with — as my husband and I saw from a canoe on a Minocqua-area lake several years ago — should be proud to be an American.
Juvenile bald eagles also exhibit a very American trait: They love to explore and travel the continent, sometimes flying hundreds of miles per day. This long, Kerouac-style adolescence lasts until they’re about 5 years old; after that they develop their distinctive white head plumage and settle down to mate and breed.
They build some of the biggest nests in the bird kingdom, sometimes over six feet across and weighing several tons, usually high above the forest canopy but occasionally on the ground on shorelines. Both parents cooperate with nest building and raising eaglets. Due to having big, powerful parents who are almost always at the nest, baby bald eagles usually aren’t vulnerable to predators. This is actually kind of funny because those same powerful parents are often chased and harassed not just by other raptors but by songbirds including flycatchers, or as Ben Franklin scoffed, “The little King Bird not bigger than a sparrow attacks him boldly and drives him out of the district.”
Bald eagles are perhaps the most well-known American conservation success story of the past century. They were listed as endangered in 1978 thanks to years of indiscriminate shooting and trapping and pesticide use (DDT was especially hard on bald eagle populations). Their population rebounded over the next 20 years, to the point where breeding populations could be found throughout most of North America. I saw my first one in 1993 on a drive up Highway 17 appropriately toward Eagle River — and take note of that. Some Native Americans regard spotting a bald eagle while on a trip as a sign of a successful and prosperous journey ahead, among the many other spiritual and symbolic meanings the bird holds.
That amazing moment of seeing my first eagle has since become commonplace but never dull or taken for granted. Bald eagles were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007, although they are still protected and recognized as sacred in many Indigenous cultures. They’re still very vulnerable to lead poisoning from hunting ammunition and fishing tackle; a study this fall in the journal Science concluded that nearly half of bald and golden eagles in the U.S. suffer from chronic lead poisoning, mostly from eating carcasses and gut piles left by hunters. Sadly the push for reducing lead in ammunition has been politicized like so much else lately; I would just ask that folks who don’t want the government regulating their ammunition dispose of their carcasses away from where birds and animals can consume them. I think that’s something even Benjamin Franklin could get behind.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.