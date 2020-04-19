SPOONER — Next week marks the 40th anniversary of the historic Oak Lake Fire. Like many in the area, I remember it like it was yesterday.
It was a Tuesday morning, April 22, 1980. I was still a youngster on the Spooner Advocate staff in those days. When the call came in that a forest fire was brewing northwest of Spooner I headed out with camera in hand just as I had many times before, thinking it was nothing special.
And at that time it wasn’t, not really. I was among the first to arrive at the sight near Highway 77 where several Department of Natural Resources personnel were standing watching a tall, creamy cloud rise above the pines, and forming plans on the best way to get to it in the thick, rugged timber country.
Within a short time, however, the blaze intensified and exploded with alarming ferocity. It was the beginning of what would come to be called the Oak Lake Fire.
By the time it was finally over, 159 buildings including dwellings and out buildings had been destroyed, 11,418 acres in a 13-mile stretch had burned, Spooner was on the verge of evacuation, and the National Guard had been called in.
Yes, 40 years ago this week, Hell was in session.
Many of us remember that day well. Among those with some of the best behind-the-scenes knowledge of the events of that time was former DNR forester, Advocate columnist and old friend Bob Becker, since deceased.
Becker helped fight the fire that day, and when I visited the old outdoorsman a few years ago before his passing, he recalled many of the details as if they happened yesterday.
I recall standing next to Becker during the Oak Lake Fire as he worked with some of the media, even though I didn’t know him well at the time.
He, his wife, Marian, and their son Mark were among those who had things packed and were ready to evacuate if the fire advanced much closer to Spooner than it did — about four miles.
Fighting the fire
“Dave Jacobson was the district director then,” Becker recalled. “I was assistant district director in charge of forestry. My job was to handle the media. I got tons of calls, all the way from Chicago and Madison. I also had to line up the big equipment, big bulldozers like the D9-sized cats. This was all laid out ahead of time. There is a directory of what county has what equipment. All the counties put equipment into a pool — we’d done the same with the Five Mile Fire in 1977.”
The first alarm came in at 11:30 a.m. on April 22, sending fire rigs to a point on the south side of Highway 77, a half mile west of where it crosses the Namekagon River. It had been an unseasonably hot, dry weekend. The Northwest District was tinder dry. I can remember the words coming over the radio, “We’ve got a bad fire.” Becker remembered the same call.
“I was sitting with Dave Jacobson in his office that morning,” he said. "Bill Martini from Tomahawk was there also. As soon as we heard the call I remember Jacobson saying, ‘There she goes!’ And boy, was he right.”
A strong wind from the northwest fanned the small brush fire that started near Oak Creek. Gusts of 35 mph were registered as the fire seemed to take on a life of its own. The flames reached into a stand of pines. The pines, dry from a long period of virtually no rain, exploded as the flames lifted into the tree tops quickly becoming a crown fire.
“The Oak Lake Fire went through such heavily timbered country there was really no good place to take a stand until in burned all the way to County E,” recalled Becker. “There was a unit called the H Division. Bill Scott of Minong was the head of it. They did a hell of a good job. He organized the stand at E near Twin Oaks where they eventually knocked the fire down. It was a gutsy piece of work. Those flames were roaring. It did jump E in places, starting spot fires, but they were quickly put out. Had that not happened, the next stop was Spooner right down the road.
“Bill Scott and John Delamater, the Hayward ranger, deserve a lot of credit for stopping that fire. A lot of people saw the D Division, men and equipment, and thought they were just standing around. They were waiting for their chance to jump on the fire. What might have appeared to some individuals to be men standing around was a well organized effort that was planned that way.
“When the time came to move, they did. The fire had such a wide front, and it got even wider as it spread rapidly. There was no opportunity to take a stand at the head — that would have been very dangerous.”
The fire erupted out of the pines behind Twin Oaks and Harriet’s Store after cutting through the Dunn, Casey and Island Lakes region.
“It was there that they knocked it down,” recalled Becker. “They had trucks lined up all along the road. They threw water right in the face of that fire. I think the time of day was important. It was about 5 or 6 in the afternoon. The wind was dropping and some humidity was developing. It took a very good effort.”
Combined effort
And it was a combined regional effort as well.
Fire trucks, tankers, equipment and workers from Spooner, Minong, Gordon, Dallas, Cushing, Luck, the St. Croix Tribe, Shell Lake, Highland, Dairyland, Bennett, Solon Springs, Hawthorne, Hinkley, Grantsburg, Milltown and Lac Courte Oreilles all joined the effort, nearly 700 firefighters in all.
They were joined by volunteers in milk trucks, cement trucks, any truck that could possibly haul water. Those units concentrated their efforts on the buildings in the area, leaving the DNR to fight the forest fire.
Firemen went house to house telling people to leave. Some did not want to. One homeowner who was told by a fire crew to leave his home said no, he would not go. He went inside and reappeared with a rifle to emphasize his point. The firemen decided to concentrate their efforts on another house.
Others faced the flames with a sense of humor. One sign spotted at the time read, “Land for Sale Cheap … Cheaper by the Hour!”
"A lot of county and private areas really took a financial blow,” Becker said. “Thousands of cords of good jackpine was lost to Washburn County. It was amazing to see how fast it was moving, about two mph. That is fast, and it doesn’t give a family much time to evacuate.”
Suspicious origins
The origin of the fire remains a mystery, said Becker at that time.
“How it started was never determined,” he said. “We suspect it was intentionally set. We investigated very deeply and looked for evidence. But we could not find anything that told us how that fire started.
“That sand country is very fire prone and has been historically. That area has burned always. We could have a fire equal to Oak Lake, without question. The fuel is there. That is why it is so important people obey fire regulations.
No lives lost
I recalled watching the fire advance from atop a high hill near Middle McKenzie Lake.
An enormous cloud of smoke ballooned into the sky and I remembered the image of tiny planes circling it as if they were confronting some kind of movie monster.
Every so often a plume of solid black smoke would rise, signaling another building going up in flames.
“The really remarkable thing about both those fires is that no lives were lost,” said Becker. “I don’t think there was even an injury. Nobody was lost in those huge fires and that is incredible.”
With the 40th anniversary of the Oak Lake Fire next Wednesday, I’ll echo Bob’s words and hope that we never see another fire like it. A lot of people who remember that experience are likely to feel the same.
At 40 years, we are overdo, but much better prepared to fight such a fire now. The citizen army of volunteers who organized i would not be allowed to take part today, but vastly superior equipment and communications would help.
Still, combine a spark, dry downed timber, stiff wind, rugged back country locations, more structures on the landscape now … It would be very wise to remain vigilant and prepared for this fire season.
Thornley is Spooner Advocate sports editor.