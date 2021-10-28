The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people who are interested in hunting for the first time to consider purchasing a mentored hunting license.
The Mentored Hunting law allows new hunters of any age to pair up and hunt with an experienced mentor before completing a Hunter Safety course. The two hunt within arm’s reach of each other, allowing the novice hunter to learn and ask questions and ensuring the mentor can keep a close eye on safety and provide guidance as the hunt unfolds.
A mentee may be either:
• Any person under age 12, regardless of whether they have completed a required hunter education course.
• Any other person who has not completed a required hunter education course, and is not exempt from the hunter education requirement.
A mentor is an individual who meets all of the following requirements:
• Age 18 or older.
• Is the mentee's parent or guardian, or has the permission of the mentee's parent or guardian. This does not apply if the mentee is age 18 or older.
• Has completed a required hunter education course, or is otherwise exempt* from the hunter education requirement.
All hunting laws apply for each person during the hunt, and they must follow bag limits and weapons regulations, as well as having the proper permits and authorizations.
Those interested in mentored hunting must purchase a mentored hunting license through the DNR’s Go Wild online license portal. The cost for a mentored hunting license is the same price as a regular hunting license. If the license is the first the individual has purchased for certain species in the last 10 years, it may be eligible for the first-time buyer discounted price of $5.00.