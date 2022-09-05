BRUCE — The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network, River Country RC&D, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension and Rusk County NRCS invite everyone to a multi-species pasture walk hosted by Bull Moose Lake Farm 7 miles south of Bruce in Rusk County on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
This educational event will emphasize direct marketing, multi-species, soil health demonstration, bale grazing plans and irrigation systems development. Plan on joining a free lunch prepared with their home-grown pork and chicken.
The Bull Moose Lake Farm is home to Dale and Sherri Goss, doing business as Grass Fed Beef LLC. They raise grass-fed Herefords, cow-calves and finished steers (42 hd.), pasture-to-finish feeder pigs (15), pastured broiler chickens (400-plus) and chicken- and duck-laying hens. Their locally processed meat is marketed directly to customers. The operation consists of about 200 acres (both owned and rented) on gently rolling lighter and mostly sandy soils with rotated pastures and distant hayfields.
A soil health demonstration and discussion lead by NRCS soil specialists will highlight the challenges of forage production on sandy soils and in this year’s dry conditions. Interseeding trials with forage legumes and annual grasses such as cereal rye, Pearl millet and Italian ryegrass, novel chicken tractors, temporary pig shelter and the cattle handling facility will be included on the farm tour. Use of high-tensile perimeter fencing, winter grain spouting/fodder production system and predator control challenges will be discussed, along with answering any questions from pasture walk participants.
Dale has developed a diversified direct marketing program that includes extensive farmers markets, e-commerce, on-farm freezer storage, low-cost frozen shipping and other strategies to support direct sales to customers. Ask questions and learn all about this diversified approach.
The farm is located at N1799 Sawdust Rd. in south-central Rusk County. From Highway 8 east of Bruce, take the first road south after crossing the Chippewa River bridge (only about 100 yards); go south about 8 miles to farm. From the south, take either Highway 40 or 27 north to County Road D; after 7 miles, turn north onto Rustic Road E, cross the river and take first left onto Chippewa or Sawdust road, then continue north about 5 miles to farm on the left. Watch for the signs.
For more information, contact Dale at 715.403.1581, Linda Luberda with River Country RC&D at 715.579.4916, Michael Geissinger, UW-Madison Extension Regional Crops educator, at 651.302.6520 or Lynn Johnson at 715.225.9882 with NW Graziers.