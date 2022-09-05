BRUCE — The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network, River Country RC&D, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension and Rusk County NRCS invite everyone to a multi-species pasture walk hosted by Bull Moose Lake Farm 7 miles south of Bruce in Rusk County on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

This educational event will emphasize direct marketing, multi-species, soil health demonstration, bale grazing plans and irrigation systems development. Plan on joining a free lunch prepared with their home-grown pork and chicken.

