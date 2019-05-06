An incomprehensible part of gathering morel mushrooms is finding the season’s first fungus fruiting body. After that, everything seems beautiful.
Or does it?
Understand that as mysterious as morel gathering can be, those who gather are just as baffling and sometimes baffled, too.
Here’s what they are often faced with after bagging their first bounty. Morelists can be as secretive as anglers, even stretching the truth.
The only time a morel is in plain sight is during the “season,” otherwise it’s underground consisting of little more than fine white threads, myceia the mycologists, those who study mushrooms professionally, call the mushroom’s “leaves, stems and roots.”
Even though morels are perennial, they often have a need to be attached and somewhat parasitic on certain plants. When a plant with morels tagging along on the roots dies, the morel usually needs to move to another location; find another host who’s throwing a nutrient party.
This explains why, when an elm tree dies (one of morels’ favorite hosts) the last thing this fungus does is sprout a fruiting body, release spores, and find another elm tree to help it grow.
Sometimes other plants are involved, too, including oaks, apples, aspens, prairie plants or just piles of shredded bark or piles of manure laced with straw.
So complicated, and seemingly imperfect, are these interactions that growing a population of morels, at least enough to feed a family, is all but impossible (regardless of what sales pitches say).
Then there is that truism that says some of us have an allergy to morels, just as others do toward a variety of foods. This is not a killing disease, but some eaters have described it with, “I wish I were dead.”
The morel has its principled points, too. It is relatively easy to identify. True, there are false morels, but once one has seen the fungus, you’ve seen them all. Shape, size, color and other oddities do vary, but so do people, cows and roses.
Picking morels is not like picking orchids. Morels don’t have seeds; they cannot be over-picked. There is no need to attempt to spread the spores; the wind does just fine, thank you.
But there is nothing wrong with throwing the wash water out with morel fragments. A few may grow and the novelty is worth the effort.
The hollow fruiting body has been known to be a beautiful home for ants, who might even pack the place full of sand grains. If you tell a host serving morels that these lightly fried morels have a pleasingly gritty texture, sort of like pears, is revealing the ants got there first.
There are a few other mushrooms out and about during spring, too, so look for these but beware they are probably much more difficult to identify. And sometimes these other mushrooms seem to be everywhere.
When tiring of finding, fixing and giving away morels, look for interesting photograph opportunities, unusual morel growths including doubles, huge fruiting bodies, morels in strange places or growing next to orchids, nettles, brambles and turkey nests.
Safety is always an outdoors concern. Fallen, decomposing logs are often slippery, especially when standing on one to get a better view of a morel garden. Multiflora roses have backway-pointing prickles. Raspberry brambles make excellent boot-catching trippers. Carrying picked morels in plastic bags commonly rip on thorns, spines and pickles, too, allowing the fruiting bodies to trickle out, one at a time.
Morel walking sticks are best found and fashioned for a particular purpose and unfortunately they can’t be purchased.
Happy gathering. Happy eating. Happy preserving, too.
Jerry Davis can be reached at sivadjam@mhtc.net.