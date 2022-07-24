It's the middle of the summer, the spring mud is gone and the bugs are, well, still here but down from their June levels. So that means it's time to explore another local trail and report back.
Trekkers who don't have the time or inclination to through-hike the North Country National Scenic Trail across Wisconsin — and admittedly I am one of those people — can still check out segments to day hike. I hadn't been out to find a new chunk of trail to feature here this summer, so I peered at the tiny map on the NCT Chequamegon Chapter's website until I found something new and accessible.
Last summer I'd explored upstream from Copper Falls State Park and was pleased to see a parking area on the map on Highway 169 that was closer to the park. This is a new parking area and trail segment completed in 2016 and 2017. I hiked west from the parking lot to Point Vista, which is a little over seven miles out and back. The most important thing for hikers to remember along here is that the trail exists thanks to the generosity of private landowners who are willing to have us traipsing through their backyards. Hopefully everyone will respect their privacy and property rights.
This trail section has great infrastructure with boardwalks leading through wet meadows and swampy forests to start out and much of the sunny first mile or so is mowed by volunteers. Much of this part of the trail is in partially open areas, making it more suitable to cloudy weather or a crisp fall day than the blazing hot, humid, July Monday when I tackled it.
The trail turns left at an H-shaped gate and runs along a fenceline for a few hundred yards. It then runs to the right of a muddy, weedy track along here before going past a little ruined encampment. The falling-down outbuildings and campers reminded me of summer camp hikes down in Indiana, where you often run across these little forgotten outposts. The trail then runs along a pretty, private field and crosses Stricker Road, where there are helpful (or discouraging, depending on how far you have to go) signposts with mile markers.
After this road-crossing you'll hike through some beautiful second-growth deciduous forest. Much of the woods on this trail segment are very young, with a few outlier mature trees that make good landmarks. After traveling downhill, you'll pass through some bottomland forest that, like much of the local NCT, is probably pretty wet in springtime. The coolest thing about this area was the wood thrush I heard singing his trilling, minor-key song; this is the first time in four years that I've observed a wood thrush in our area (hermit thrushes, which have been a little thin around here this summer, were everywhere along the trail).
There are some very nice bridges crossing drainages that are currently pretty dry but still pretty as they cut through the woods. After skirting a recently logged area, watch the trail carefully because it's hard to make out right now and the blue blazes on the trees are faded and easy to miss. Once you get through this weedy area, you'll cross "Peter's Driveway" and head away from the private lands.
After you cross the driveway, the trail has seen some recent improvements including frequent fresh blazes and a very nice A-frame style bridge over a creek. The forest here is still pretty young and open. There's a designated NCT campsite for through-hikers, which is basically a slightly flat spot with some rules posted (no campfires please!) The highlight of this part of the trail is a very large beaver dam stopping up the creek that the bridge crosses (fortunately, the trail does not actually cross the beaver dam like it notoriously does over in the Porcupine Lake Wilderness). After the beaver dam and the bridge, the trail goes uphill toward the end of this segment: a nice vista overlooking the Bad River and its gorge. There's no bench or rock face to sit on here but it's a nice turnaround point or resting spot for folks going further. This overlook is at the No. 9 spot on the map if you picked one up at the trailhead kiosk.
On the way back to the parking area, take some time to give thanks for the trail volunteers and property owners that have made this new trail section possible.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.