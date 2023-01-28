Vintage car shows and rides are familiar events for most people, and they’re generally warm-weather events. But a northwestern Wisconsin group is bringing the same approach to winter.
The Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club held their fifth annual 100-mile Vintage Snowmobile Challenge, starting near Flat Creek Lodge in Hayward. Riders couldn’t have ordered better weather for ride. They had fresh snow throughout the day, which helped the trails. Snow clung to the trees, to make the entire ride picture perfect.
The cool 25 degrees also kept many fan-cooled sleds from overheating. But it was warm enough to keep riders comfortable.
Seventy riders accepted the 100-mile challenge. Almost all were from outside Sawyer County, including 40 from outside of Wisconsin. The trails were in great condition thanks to the fresh snow the night before and the dedicated groomers from the Sawyer County Snowmobile Alliance, including Sno-Trails Snowmobile Club, Sno-Mads Snowmobile Club, and Musky & Snow Snowmobile Club.
Unfortunately 21 sleds had to ride home on the dead sled trailer. The 100-mile route was a challenge, and vintage snowmobiles do break down.
“We opened registration for this event in July and it was filled by the end of August.” said Bob Kirk, 100-mile event coordinator. “We are able to support 70 vintage riders with our current volunteers. Our 35 volunteers supported check-in & registration, ride support, tow sleds, dead sled trailers, and shuttle drivers. We cannot host this event without them.”
The dead sled trailers are notified by the ride support crew when a sled breaks down and needs to be picked up. The shuttle drivers then provide rides so they can continue with the fun at the stops along the route.
“I’d like to thank the Sawyer County Sheriff’s department and Hayward police department who helped us cross streets in downtown Hayward,” said Ron Siemers, Red Group leader. “All of our volunteers helped to keep our riders on track, safe and made this a great day overall.”
This year the stops along the route included Lost Land Lake Lodge, Reel Livin’ Resort, Deer Run Resort, Deerfoot Lodge, Black Iron Bar & Grill, and Wheel Inn. At the end of the event, they met back at the start, Flat Creek Eatery, to celebrate. There, trophies were awarded for the following:
Best Sled & Oldest Male Driver — Jack Nelson rode a ‘73 Sisuki who is 82 years old