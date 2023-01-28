Vintage riders enjoy 100-mile ride

Some of the snowmobilers in the Northwest Relic Riders 100-mile Vintage Ride on Jan. 19

 Photo by Kym Kirk

Vintage car shows and rides are familiar events for most people, and they’re generally warm-weather events. But a northwestern Wisconsin group is bringing the same approach to winter.

The Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club held their fifth annual 100-mile Vintage Snowmobile Challenge, starting near Flat Creek Lodge in Hayward. Riders couldn’t have ordered better weather for ride. They had fresh snow throughout the day, which helped the trails. Snow clung to the trees, to make the entire ride picture perfect.