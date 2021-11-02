Ricky and his caregiver Steve were out for a walk in the backwoods near Iron River.
Ricky, an autistic young man, has trouble communicating with most people, but he loved his walks with Steve. The two were supposed to return at about 6 p.m., and when they didn't, worried family members called police. Steve's car soon was found, but not Steve and Ricky.
It's a series of events that could easily occur in northern Wisconsin, with its vast areas of sparsely settled and thickly wooded terrain where hikers, hunters fishermen and others frequently get lost or injured. It happens with such regularity that search-and-rescue training is part of emergency-medical training courses offered at Northwood Technical College in Ashland.
EMS Training Manager Thomas Renz said the course has a 16-hour classroom component, followed by a field exercise.
That's where Ricky and Steve came in. Before the training exercise took place last weekend near Iron River, a pair of volunteers walked down a sandy forest road and trekked into the woods, giving about 30 students, broken into several search teams, an opportunity to use their classroom training in the real world.
"The goal is how to read the sign, and using all available technologies to help locate lost individuals and bring them home safely to their homes and families," Renz said.
Renz developed the class to meet a need for emergency medical personnel to be able to understand and use sophisticated search techniques.
"Bayfield County is the second-biggest county in the state, so we have a lot of area to cover. This is kind of a passion of mine and when I took over in May as EMS training manager at Northwood Tech, this is one of the classes and skill sets I wanted to bring to the table," he said.
Those skills can be critical in the Northwoods during much of the year, when nighttime temperatures dip low enough to threaten lives.
"It's not as big an issue in the summer, but if this was a real incident, time would be of the essence. It got down to 30 degrees last night, and if they had not been dressed for the weather we could have a hypothermic situation to deal with.”
The teams began their search at the last spot the two were known to be, at their car. The search was led by Rick Slatten, a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Rescue Team in Minnesota, who offered students guidance as they analyzed shoe prints in the sand alongside the road. He said the course taught tools needed to find a child, an Alzheimer's patient or a lost hiker.
"Over in St. Louis County we ran 175 operations last year and 90 of those were searches,” he said. “People go missing all the time, and we have a county the size of New Jersey."
The St Louis County team also was called to several other counties and reservations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, highlighting the need for more training.
"We want to get those skills embedded in the local population, how to search correctly," he said. "Searching is very surgical. Hollywood and the media have this perception that searching is getting 100 people shoulder-to-shoulder and pushing through the woods, and maybe tripping over something," he said.
In truth, a successful search is more like a forensic puzzle with rescue crews piecing together clues, from footprints to broken twigs that indicate someone has walked through a patch of brush. Crews also rely upon lessons learned in previous searches — kids behave differently than Alzheimer’s patients or lost hunters, Slatten said.
The students will be expected to emerge from training proficient searchers, and a second advanced course is planned for January.
Trainee Eleesa Kline, who serves with the Red Cliff rescue squad, said the experience was well worth spending a couple of weekends in the woods.
"We live in a very rural, remote area with a lot of outdoorsmen. We have at-risk populations without very many resources, so the more training that we as a small organization can get, the better we can at least lay the groundwork while waiting for a larger organization to arrive," she said.
Kline said she also came into the course with some expectations based on what she had seen on crime shows, and found the real-life experience much more demanding.
"This is so much harder than it looks like on TV," she said. "We are doing the best we can with very fragmented trail. There is a lot to get, and we are definitely learning a lot."