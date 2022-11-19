Last week we visited a number of birds who spend their summers in the perpetual daylight of the arctic tundra and then spend their winters hanging out with us here. I haven’t seen our friend Downtown Snowy Owl this week, although I’ve seen the evidence he leaves all over the side stairs at the Daily Press building. We’ve also had some less-flashy arctic avian friends around and one of them that deserves more than a mention is the Lapland longspur.
These chunky little grassland lovers are easy to miss in the wintertime if you aren’t looking for them. They look a lot like sparrows at first glance when they’re dressed in their nonbreeding plumage. They also can be hard to distinguish from sparrows, snow buntings and horned larks without a pair of binoculars, and in the winter they tend to congregate with these species just to make things more complicated for birders. They and the other birds in their genus are named after their long, hooked hind claw. They don’t just summer in Scandinavia despite the Lapland part of their name; they breed all along the far remote Arctic and down through coastal and alpine Alaska in North America. In Eurasia they’re known by the less-alliterative name Lapland bunting, but they’re the same bird. They’re the only North American longspur found on other continents.
The best way to spot Lapland longspurs in their muted winter coats is to look for their habitat and their cohorts. They’re very social in wintertime and according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology can form flocks of millions — often with other wintering birds that they overlap with (How they count them I have no idea — a golf-shot clicker? I’m assuming these numbers are estimates). I’ve never seen such a thing here. Where I have seen them is on the open ground that they favor year-round.
Lapland longspurs spend pretty much all their time in treeless spaces, and they’re often found around the South Shore on the same windy beach stretches where birdwatcher often find snow buntings and horned larks. Around the rest of the state they can be found in large fallow farm fields, where they might flush in groups and re-settle like snow buntings do.
When we see them around here, Lapland longspurs have a streaked back with rusty patches on the wings and nape and a white breast. Their most visible winter feature is the dark outline around their ears with a white stripe behind it. But in the summer, the males in particular are very striking birds. They have a solid black crown and face and yellow bill, with a white earpiece and a bright rust-colored nape that stand out against the monochromatic tundra landscape. Females year-round have less visible marking around their faces and might be harder to distinguish from many sparrows.
Lapland longspurs eat seeds from grassy plants during the winter and don’t tend to be part of the backyard feeder crowd. During the summer they also eat insects, often by the thousands every day. They do pretty much everything on the ground including nesting and feeding. Males attract females by getting to the tundra first (by mid-May or so, which is probably still pretty cold so you have to respect their effort), doing a charming mating flight with singing, and bringing the best grass and moss to their prospective lady friends. They head back south starting in late August and may range as far as the Gulf Coast in winter.
Like lots of other northern breeders, Lapland longspurs are hard to assess for population thanks to their remote homes. They’re certainly numerous: the Partners in Flight conservation group estimates there are 66 million breeding birds in North America alone and they don’t appear to be in decline. Rapid loss of Arctic habitat is absolutely a concern as it is for all far northern species. Agricultural development tends to support this species over the winter and their populations appear to be stable. You might even see them around here, but probably not millions of them.
