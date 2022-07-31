No one considers time or money when they’re picking blackcaps. Time sloughs off and away and the only consideration is the matter at hand. Money? What good is money when these berries grow wild? In ditches, on the hems of forests, and in fields. Blackcaps, black raspberries, blackberries — different names for the same fruit.

I like them any which way: sun-warmed or dew-wet. Ripe, unripe, overripe. One at a time, or by the palmful. Collected in old coffee cans, or plastic ice-cream buckets. This past July might have been historically hot around our planet, but on the south-facing ridge where I live, that heat led to wave after wave of blackcaps along every path circumnavigating our acreage, and like a bear, I’ve been ambling along, plucking berries from sharp canes with exacting fingers stained purple and red.