SAWBILL LAKE, Minn. — Anyone who travels in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness becomes obsessed with portages.
There are just two ways to travel in the BWCAW: One involves gliding along in a canoe on pristine lakes with eagles soaring overhead and loons calling along the way. The other involves slinging heavy packs or canoes on your back or shoulders, trudging along rocky, muddy and hilly ancient paths known as portages, to get between two bodies of water.
The paddling is meant to be enjoyed, savored even, as the canoe slips silently through the water, usually with two paddlers who are synchronized in their strokes.
Portages are meant to be endured, to be overcome. In fact, there is no finer sight in the BWCAW than a sliver of blue water showing itself through the forest as the portager comes to the end of his or her journey.
Without portages, however, the BWCAW would not be a wilderness.
• • •
“It’s just a walk in the park.”
That’s one of my favorite sayings as I lug my 46-pound Souris River Kevlar canoe across portage after portage. I’m sure my fellow travelers are sick of me saying it, but it’s true. The BWCAW is a park, albeit one with 1 million acres that are protected from development by the federal government.
As I get older, I appreciate the ability to continue to be able to hoist a canoe on my shoulders and take off down the portage, fairly confident I’ll be able to handle what is coming. That’s not to say that we don’t take portages into consideration when we plan a trip. Gone are the days that we relish the longest, toughest, most beastly portages. We like variety and even a couple of longer ones, but we also are realistic about the challenges.
This year, I and my usual companions from the Chippewa Valley — Jon Myre, John Lewey and Joe Nelson — decided to go back to old favorite entry point — Sawbill Lake, which is 24 miles north of Tofte, Minn. It is a popular spot for paddlers of all skill levels to access the BWCAW, which makes this a very busy entry point.
We decided to take on a pretty well-known route that would take us north on Sawbill, through Cherokee Lake — one of the most beautiful BWCAW lakes — and then south on the Temperance River, with a little jog for a night over to Brule Lake — a monster body of water that can get quite tempestuous if the wind is blowing hard.
We have taken this trip before and knew that a couple of portages were on the long side, and a few were a little rocky and muddy, but none of them were killers — as long as everything went according to plan.
For the first part of the trip, everything did follow the plan. We camped the first night at the north end of Sawbill, made it to Cherokee and got a nice camp site the second night and made it to Brule the third night. The weather was pleasant, the bugs manageable, and all was good with the world.
Then came day four, which we will remember for a long time. The plan called for us to leave Brule and travel south along the Temperance River and camp mid to late afternoon on either Kelly or Burnt lakes. There was a 240-rod portage (a rod is 16.5 feet long, meaning that a mile is 320 rods), which was accomplished early in the day. The other portages were shorter, but there was quite a bit of paddling on the river.
However, as I mentioned, we were sharing the BWCAW with quite a few other adventurers, and as the day went on, we became concerned that we might have difficulty finding a camp site. You can only camp in the BWCAW in designated sites, and we were moving into an area that doesn’t have an abundance of sites.
After lunch, we became increasingly aware and concerned that sites were at a premium. From Jack Lake all the way down to Burnt, every site was taken. On Burnt, a large lake with six sites, most of the spots were occupied by large groups that had been there for a while. After finding the last possible site on Burnt was taken, we had to make a decision. There was a 60-rod portage to an out-of-the-way lake, Flame, that had one camp site. It was either make that portage and hope for the best, or keep pushing on, which may have taken us all the way to Sawbill.
Our crew also was flagging. On the way down the Temperance, we had taken a 240-rod portage and another one what we didn’t plan on, 230 rods into Burnt. We were tired and disheartened.
Finally, we decided to roll the dice and see if the one site on Flame was available. I shouldered my canoe and went on an exploratory mission. You couldn’t see the Flame Lake camp site from the end of the portage, but jubilant is too weak a word to describe our reaction when we turned a corner, saw the site, and did not see any of the telltale signs of an occupied camp site (mostly a canoe or two on the shore).
Although we would have taken any site that night, the Flame Lake site actually was nice, with good locations for tents and other nice features. We did a rough calculation that we traveled about 13 miles that day, including a goodly amount of time walking in the park.
• • •
After the challenge of day four, the next day — the last night we would spend in the BWCAW this year — went by without a hitch. We made our way to Sawbill, cut across the large lake to Kelso, where we found another nice site. We got there early enough to spend some time swimming, fishing and generally enjoying all that a wilderness can offer.
We came out on a Saturday, as many canoeists were either loading their crafts for their own adventures or pulling up to the Sawbill landing to unpack their canoe one last time. On the way out, I did take time to enjoy our final portage into Sawbill Lake, savoring the last “walk in the park” that I would take in the BWCAW in 2019.
Mell is a freelance writer who lives in Eau Claire. He has gone to the BWCAW every year since 2002. He is a native of, wait for it, Portage, Wis.