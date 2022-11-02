American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, or ABSF, members and other donors received an update Oct. 30 on the progress of the Mount Telemark Village developments and toured new multi-use trails during a meeting at the Birkebeiner trailhead near Cable.
After the meeting, they walked on new multi-use trails on the property near the former Telemark Lodge, including a new 5-kilometer paved trail that can be used for recreation and training, including roller skiing, walking and running.
ABSF Executive Director Ben Popp said the Mt. Telemark Village Capital Campaign has raised $4.5 million to date, and thanked campaign director Allison Slavick for her work. He said an acre of the Telemark Land Conservancy is now in her name.
To date, Popp said, the foundation has received monies from more than 400 donors, four grants and a $1.2 million Small Business Administration loan. According to a brochure, the ongoing campaign seeks to redevelop the Telemark property “into a hub of resources and outdoor splendor for all to enjoy.” The campaign seeks private donations along with state and national funding totaling $8 million to support land acquisition and village development.
The ABSF is renovating the Derksen Great Hall at the Birkebeiner trailhead “into a really functional event space,” Popp said.
The new roller ski loop is to be paved shortly, Popp said. It was funded through a $780,000 state tourism grant and “will be awesome for training,” he said. The trail also offers “a whole new level of accessibility,” he added.
Another new development is a two-level observation tower being constructed on the top of Mount Telemark. The structure is using the former alpine ski hill lift poles, Popp said.
A new trailside cabin to be built next spring will offer a rest area to cross-country skiers and mountain bikers.
The Cable Natural History Museum will put up interpretive signs along the loop trail at the former lodge site, Popp added.
Besides a chalet, the plans also call for a sledding hill, ice skating pond, outdoor plaza and climbing wall, outdoor fitness park and solar panel array.
Popp said Trek Bicycle will help fund the building of mountain bike loop trails, which will total 17 miles on the property and augment 100 miles of area trails that have been developed and maintained by the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association.
The plans call for 16.3 kilometers of new trails: cross-country, downhill, enduro, skills loops, pump track, drop zone, jump zone, and a kick-bike track for kids. Two projects not yet started will be a youth strength center and a 10-point biathlon range at the Highway 00 trailhead, Popp said.
The ABSF is launching a capital campaign for the Telemark Base Camp, for which they plan to break ground next spring. They expect it to be ready by the 2024 Birkebeiner, offering a gathering spot for trail users.
Popp said the ABSF has leased four acres for a 10-unit building which is being constructed near the former Telemark tennis courts. It will offer spaces to wax skis, repair bikes, etc.
The ABSF and 48-year Birkebeiner skier Ernie St. Germaine have initiated a “Birkie One” project to promote “a positive healthy way of life and encourage more people to ‘be Birkebeiners’,” Popp added.
During a question and answer session, Popp said the foundation is on the schedule to host a World Cup race in February 2024, the 50th anniversary of the Birkebeiner.
That winter, the World Cup schedule includes a visit to Canmore and Calgary, Canada, then to Minneapolis for two races, then to Heartwood Resort near Trego and then (tentatively) to Cable and Hayward for the Birkebeiner.
World Cup elite skiers will “ski a sprint on our course at Cable on Thursday and then two days later will ski the 50-kilometer Birkebeiner in front of the elite wave,” Popp said. The World Cup races will be televised in the U.S. by ABC Sports.
He added that “(The World Cup race) is a significant financial investment,” costing $2.5 million beyond the Birkie Foundation’s yearly budget.
“We’re working on private funding and sponsorship” for the World Cup event, he said. If the foundation doesn’t reach that financial goal, “then unfortunately we will have to bow out of it. We will know for sure by Jan. 1, 2023.”
Popp said that this winter ABSF’s ski trail groomers will have a map loaded into their phones, which will offer real-time information on where they are grooming.
Some of the Telemark area trails will be open to fat-tired bikes in the winter, Popp said.
The trails are closed to dogs, except at Birkie Ridge, Popp added.