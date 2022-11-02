American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, or ABSF, members and other donors received an update Oct. 30 on the progress of the Mount Telemark Village developments and toured new multi-use trails during a meeting at the Birkebeiner trailhead near Cable.

After the meeting, they walked on new multi-use trails on the property near the former Telemark Lodge, including a new 5-kilometer paved trail that can be used for recreation and training, including roller skiing, walking and running.