While I still sing the praises of my old bird book and appreciate its immediate, at-a-glance browsability, there are more tools than ever for identifying birds and other flora and fauna in the field. The Merlin Bird ID app is one of the most popular for birding, but even regular old Google can point you in the right direction provided you don’t mind having an electronic tether when you’re enjoying the outdoors.
Back in May I had a chance to use the internet on the move when I was in local birding hot spot Prentice Park, where I saw what was clearly a wren singing in the marshy area to the north of the trail before it crosses the estuary. I had to listen to wren songs on my phone in real time, simultaneously with the actual bird singing, before I determined it was a sedge wren and not a marsh wren as I initially guessed (since most wrens except a cactus wren and maybe a Carolina wren look much the same from a distance, field markings were no help in this case). Another technological tool, social media, confirmed my find when I saw others in local birding groups had spotted the same species at the park.
Sedge wrens are much more unobtrusive than their popular house wren and noisy Carolina wren cousins. They have the classic cute wren body profile, with their round bellies, short beaks, and little spiky tails that they hold upright. Around here they’re usually found in wet meadows, hay fields, the outskirts of ponds and marshes and in sphagnum bogs. They won’t nest in deeper marshes like the one I saw mine in. He was singing from a perch made of last year’s stubble and once the cattails grew in, he probably ceded the territory to one of the marsh wrens that also frequent Prentice Park.
When I first heard this bird singing, before I got a look at him, I actually thought he was a song sparrow with a weird song because both species start with a sharp triplet or quartet of notes. But they end with a buzzy sound that’s distinctive and they also have a number of short buzzy calls.
Unlike many of our birds that return to nest around our homes every year, sedge wrens are a wandering species. Some years you’ll see lots of them and other years you may not see any at all. They winter in the southeastern U.S. and northeastern Mexico, and mosey on up here to breed on their own relaxed schedule. When they do get around to nesting by July, the male will build several nests by weaving grasses into an empty ball with an opening. The female will then decide which one of these hollow homes is suitable for brooding and lines it with soft bedding (none of the literature says whether she thanks her mate for all that wasted effort).
Some male sedge wrens are monogamous and some mate with several females. It’s a toss-up as to which breeding method is more advantageous. Monogamous pairs result in more living chicks to fledge, but the polygamists have math on their side: they have more overall offspring even if a higher percentage of them die. No word again from the scientists on whether the wrens with multiple mates are more likely to get some appreciation for all that nest building. Since females sometimes also have multiple mates, my guess is probably not.
Sedge wren numbers have declined sharply in the last 30 years or so. Some of this is probably due to wetland loss; their fondness for hayfields probably also results in nest loss when the hay is harvested. Many farmers are adopting practices that allow for delaying the harvest until songbirds have fledged their young, and this should help sedge wrens. Preservation of wet meadows is also important for this species.
We have some of this habitat left around the South Shore area, which may be why some of us have been lucky to spot one of these little guys this season. Now that the grasses have come up, you may not see them, but if you use one of those newfangled bird ID tools you can learn their sounds and keep an ear out for them.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.