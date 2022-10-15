Moose #1.jpg

A young bull moose was caught on video by Marengo resident Rebecka Jolma. The moose approached her car and showed no fear as it trotted near her vehicle. Moose are rarely seen in the area, and this one likely is a young male seeking a mate. (Contributed photo by Rebecka Jolma)

When she first saw it, Rebecka Jolma had no idea what the critter crossing the road near her rural Marengo home was.

“I remember thinking, ‘That is a huge bear,’” she said. “Then I thought it was a horse, but nobody around here has any horses. But then I realized it wasn’t either a bear or a horse, it was a moose.”

Moose #2.jpg

Rebecka Jolma, her husband Riley and son Esko operate the Jolma Family Farm in the town of Marengo. (Contributed photo)
Moose #3 - Eddie Shea.jpg

Shea

Recommended for you