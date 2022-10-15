A young bull moose was caught on video by Marengo resident Rebecka Jolma. The moose approached her car and showed no fear as it trotted near her vehicle. Moose are rarely seen in the area, and this one likely is a young male seeking a mate. (Contributed photo by Rebecka Jolma)
When she first saw it, Rebecka Jolma had no idea what the critter crossing the road near her rural Marengo home was.
“I remember thinking, ‘That is a huge bear,’” she said. “Then I thought it was a horse, but nobody around here has any horses. But then I realized it wasn’t either a bear or a horse, it was a moose.”
Pulling her car to the side of Government Road, she started shooting video on her phone. The young bull moose obligingly sauntered over, seemingly completely unafraid, and lingered a while, crossing right in front of her vehicle before trotting off into the woods.
Jolma was so amazed that when she got home she called the Department of Natural Resources.
“I thought maybe it escaped from some zoo somewhere,” she said with a laugh.
She was told that no, it wasn’t moose on the loose from a zoo, but was most likely a visitor from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan or possibly from Minnesota.
Eddie Shea, the DNR’s wildlife biologist for Ashland and Bayfield counties, said a small and variable population of moose — probably 20 to 50 animals — does live in Wisconsin and though they are seldom seen for much of the year, bulls do become more visible in the fall during mating season.
“Typically what you will see are young males that are going out on their own and looking for reproductive opportunities,” he said.
Shea said any moose sighting causes a stir — and a rash of calls to the DNR.
“In general, I am not surprised to hear periodic reports about them,” he said. “Especially the young bulls are going out and trying to find potential partners and they do that by putting on miles.”
The Upper Peninsula herd of moose comprises about 500 animals and continues to expand slowly. In Minnesota, the population is much larger — 3,400 to 6,700 animals — and remains stable following a steep decline some years ago.
“So it’s not surprising that they come down here, checking the area out,” Shea said.
But range as he might, the young bull isn’t likely to contributed to a surge in the local moose population.
“Northern Wisconsin is probably naturally on the southern range of moose, anyway, and then you have brainworm and climate change that presents challenges to moose,” he said.
Brainworm is a parasite carried by whitetail deer. While it has little effect on them, it can have severe neurological effects on moose, leading to their deaths. So where deer numbers are high, moose tend to be scarce, Shea said.
But scarce doesn’t mean never. In 2008, another young bull moose caused a commotion at Northland College as it strolled through campus in the middle of the day. Shea said a moose has also been spotted in the Hurley-Ironwood area, and another was seen in the Hayward region.
“There was one that was seen near the Ashland airport, and I was able to go and get some pictures of that one,” he said.
Shea said that he was familiar with a report that placed a moose as far south as the Eau Claire area, giving proof to the observation that young bull moose are great wanderers.
“Putting on 20 miles a day doesn’t bother them at all,” he said.
For her part, Rebecka Jolma said that whenever she leaves the house, she keeps an eye out for the young bull moose.