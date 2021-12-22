Even though I’m pretty old-school and still think a quality field guide is a great way to identify birds, there’s a terrific interactive online tool for amateur ornithologists called eBird. One of its features is a range map that’s based on sightings posted by everyday birders that tells you where unusual birds have been seen in your area — something a typical range map can’t do. Winter is a good time to look for birds from outside the area because a lot of them wander around based on where the food is. And according to eBird, one of my favorite childhood bird friends sometimes makes its way over to the South Shore from its usual Western stomping grounds: the black-billed magpie.
When I was a kid, my family spent a lot of time camping and sightseeing in the Rocky Mountains, and I always looked forward to seeing these flashy, raucous birds on those outings. They were one of my favorite things about going back to Colorado as an adult on my honeymoon, where they gathered in big flocks whenever we had a trail ride picnic or outdoor meal. Magpies are unmistakable: a very long, diamond-shaped tail, bright white sides and blue-green iridescence on the wings and tail. When their wings are spread it looks like they’re wearing an elaborate cape. The other reason you can’t mistake magpies is their ridiculous racket. They make a wide variety of squawking and rattling jay-like noises and usually do so at length. They’re also very gregarious and curious about humans and walk with a distinctive strut, so it’s hard to miss them if they’re around.
Like other social, intelligent breeds, black-billed magpies have a number of fun traits and behaviors. They’re a recorded part of the history of the American West. They followed Plains Indian tribes on hunting parties and are an important animal in Indigenous legends and culture. The Lewis and Clark expedition reported magpies entering tents to steal food. They like to eat live ticks off of the backs of large animals, which sounds great until you realize that, like other jays, they often stash them for later and then the ticks just crawl off to torment someone else.
Black-billed magpies mate for life with the female choosing her mate by begging him for food, and the happy couple both work together for well over a month to build their large nest structure. They’ll put these nests almost anywhere including atop utility poles and in abandoned buildings. Occasionally they disagree about nest placement and start off building separate nests, but they usually work it out. One of the magpie’s more famous social behaviors is their habit of holding “funerals.” If one magpie discovers a dead one, it will call loudly until a bunch of its friends arrive. Then they all sit around loudly remembering their lost compatriot for as long as 15 minutes before flying away respectfully in silence.
Black-billed magpies aren’t common around here, but they do appear between Ashland and Superior from time to time, mostly in winter. They like open brushy areas and carrion, so keep an eye out when you see roadkill since they love these instant buffets. Out West, they congregate in alpine meadows and sagebrush, and tend to nest along streams and riverbeds. They also visit suet and platform feeders. The best place to see magpies in the immediate area is over at the Sax-Zim Bog northwest of Duluth; the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog current bird report suggests you look for them around farms with animals and of course road-killed deer and gives you some specific locations.
These camp robbers have been decreasing in numbers over the past 50 years, and pesticide applications to livestock is probably a big factor in this decline. But black-billed magpies are holding their own and they aren’t put off by human development or activity, so don’t worry about scaring them off, especially if you have a snack for them. I’d love to hear if anyone in the readership area has seen any this winter!
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.