EAU CLAIRE — A unique process is underway to rid Lake Altoona of sand that has presented constant challenges, particularly in recent years.
Construction crews this week began dredging about 30,000 cubic yards of sediment from the Eau Claire River in an effort to preserve the lake’s future.
This is the first large-scale sand dredging near the lake in several years, but it could be a yearly sight if all goes well, said Michele Skinner, chairwoman of the Lake Altoona Rehabilitation and Protection District.
Dredging is required because the Eau Claire River carries sediment downstream into Lake Altoona. If enough sand isn’t cleared, the lake may eventually no longer be a lake.
“If nothing is done to dramatically change what is currently happening, (the lake) is going to be gone in another 50 years,” Skinner said. “Instead of living on a lake, we’re going to be living on a marsh.”
‘Protect what is outdoors’The mechanical dredging project should be completed by March 1. The project costs about $300,000, which is mainly funded by a special tax levied by the Lake Altoona Rehabilitation and Protection District on properties around the lake.
Mechanical dredging should be more cost-effective than hydraulic dredging, which has occurred in the past. Mike Berry, treasurer of the Lake Altoona district, said hydraulic dredging would cost about $1 million.
Skinner said the lake district receives about $250,000 per year from the tax levy on lake properties.
“Right now it’s simply the homeowners who live on the lake who are bearing the costs of keeping the lake going for these kinds of projects,” Skinner said. “We know it’s do or die … Do you want to continue to live on a lake? That’s the bottom line.”
To fund future dredging, Skinner said the Lake Altoona district is working to receive more funding from Eau Claire County and grants from the state Department of Natural Resources. According to supervisor Joe Knight, Eau Claire County Board member on the Lake Altoona district, the county is funding about $37,000 of this year’s project.
Sand has presented ongoing challenges for the man-made Lake Altoona, which was formed in 1938 when a dam on the Eau Claire River in Altoona was built. A channel has been overrun by sand in recent years, blocking lake access for several residents with boats.
Skinner, who has lived on the lake for 22 years, is one of the residents who had their access blocked. She said the dredging costs are necessary to preserve the lake for boaters, fishers, swimmers and the public.
“There’s recreation right at our doorstep, and to just let that go and fill up with sand, it’s stupidity,” Skinner said. “We can’t let a natural resource like that go … If we want to live on this earth and enjoy being outside, we need to protect what is outdoors.”
Berry agreed. He has also lived on the lake for 22 years and often takes boat rides with his wife at sunset.
“The people that live there get a lot of enjoyment out of the lake,” Berry said. “That’s the motivation for those of us who live in the lake district to be willing … to pay these taxes and make sure that the lake is there for the long term.”
Dredging process
The dredging is taking place at a sand trap on the Eau Claire River east of Lake Altoona. Employees from construction company Veit worked Wednesday to dredge and haul sand from the trap and will continue to do so for about two weeks.
During the dredging process, Veit workers will build a temporary road made of frozen sand taken from the river. The road goes from the shore to the middle of the river, allowing access to the sand trap.
The road was completed Tuesday, and dredging began Wednesday. Trucks dump the sand at a nearby county spoil site. The road will then be deconstructed when the project is finished.
The sand trap is a massive hole in the river built many years ago in an effort to stop sand before it reaches the lake.
Adam Vandenhouten, Veit project manager, said the sand trap allows for more convenient removal because “it consolidates the material that needs to be taken out.”
Vandenhouten said the project is on schedule and should be completed by late February, barring unpredictable weather. For example, if temperatures get too warm, there could be increased water flowing through the river, which could wash out the temporary road. Temperatures were in the single digits Wednesday, which Vandenhouten said was ideal.
‘Trying to do the best we can’
Before making the decision to do mechanical dredging, the Lake Altoona district received input from the nearby Lake Eau Claire district, where effective mechanical dredging has occurred annually for years.
“I’m very hopeful that if we follow (the Lake Eau Claire) example, we will have the same type of results,” Skinner said.
The Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire districts are also sharing equipment that monitors the bottom of lakes for water depth. That will reveal how effective the dredging is and if a second sand trap needs to be built on Lake Altoona.
Knight said if this process goes well, dredging should take place annually.
“It really needs to be done every year,” Knight said. “If we’re going to keep the lake from filling in, we need to get into a regular pattern.”
Sand accumulation has long presented difficulties for Lake Altoona. This year’s project is a new attempt to get rid of sand, and lake district members are hopeful that consistent dredging will extend the lake’s life.
“We’re just trying to do the best that we can and save the lake,” Skinner said. “We need everyone’s help and input. We want to save it for all of the people in the area for future generations.”