Notre Dame sits on Ile de la Cite in the Seine, its commanding countenance over the Paris horizon since 1534, Notre Dame was almost 200 years in the making but gothic cathedrals were like that. The world’s population was 300 million, a thousand of whom labored on Notre Dame. The world’s current population is 8 billion, 10,000 have worked on the James Webb telescope at a cost of 11 billion, Notre Dames cost over two centuries was a billion dollars.
Modern society’s cathedrals don’t come with gothic towers, rose windows or gargoyles. Our cathedrals are interstate highways, messenger RNA, vaccines, cancer cures, Round-Up Ready corn, the cell phone and the James Webb. I write this on Christmas Eve, the James Webb is scheduled for launch on Christmas morning 7:28 a.m. EST, to orbit the sun some 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at a mathematically neutral site called L2, LaGrange Two, where the Earth and sun’s gravitation are equal. The Webb will orbit L2 like an errant bicycle wheel needing minimal propulsion to maintain position.
Like Notre Dame the Webb was a long-time building, 25 years and what was supposed to cost a mere billion dollars. En route Webb’s design has changed, the initial cost turned to $11 billion. Since the project’s origin Dark Matter has been theorized and discovered, and ghostly stuff called Dark Energy, the Webb was redesigned to accommodate this new science. Besides it took time to design a vehicle able to deploy a tennis court size radiator to enable the telescope to operate at a balmy solar temp of 185°F. on the communications side while the other half is actually colder than ambient outer space temp, minus 370°F. Infrared astronomy is a cold function, cold enough to detect infrared radiation from 13.5 billion light years.
13.5 billion light years is the gimmick, the time when the first stars of the universe formed, creation’s dawn. If Notre Dame’s was the 12th century’s attempt to connect with God, the James Webb is the 21st century’s means to converse with creation, to better know its maker and the chance to look into the well of Genesis. Genesis Act I, the hand of God striking the match. How far up the arm of God the Webb might “see” remains to be answered. To this attempt there is in the science community a certain breathlessness.
Long has been the dispute between religion and science, the argument, if that is the word, sometimes friendly, sometimes not, whether the universe’s motive force is chance or design. If some do balance that chance and design are agreeably synonymous. The James Webb is a seeking thing as was Notre Dame a seeking thing, to better know the maker, if some would see it as praise.
The world will eventually forget Covid-19, forget 9/11, forget who was President when, but the James Webb will stand out, as does Notre Dame, a revelation worthy of a thousand years.