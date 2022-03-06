March is here, with more snow in the forecast proving that in the Northland, March comes in like a lion and goes out like a slightly smaller lion. I’m not sure I even know what Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction even was this year, but that hardly matters to us: Six more weeks of winter would be welcome news. Late winter means longer days and heightened activity from birds and wildlife. If you venture out onto trails or drive on a rural highway in the next couple of weeks you may see some evidence of our very slow but inevitable arising from the slumber of winter.
Probably my favorite event that happens every March is the emergence of black bears from their winter dens. As you probably know, bears don’t truly hibernate and instead spend the winter in a lighter stage of sleep and reduced metabolism called torpor. As the days get longer black bears, along with the new cubs that were born in midwinter, emerge. The coolest sighting I’ve had of bears shaking off their winter slumber was on the Spooner dinner train a few years back. We saw a mother black bear and two tiny cubs that had crawled out of a culvert under the train tracks, probably not too happy about the racket. While I don’t mind being able to leave my bird feeders and trash outside at night and not having to be vigilant for bears on winter trails, I’m happy that they’ll be out and about soon.
It’s a transitional time of year for birdwatching, with the winter finches sometimes moving in to bird feeders as their natural food sources become depleted, especially common redpolls that have made short work of the alder, birch and willow seeds they seek in our area. Sightings of our winter visitors will become more sparse as they start moving back into their winter ranges in the far north. It’s too early for any spring migratory birds other than maybe a few courageous red-winged blackbirds. But fear not! Our spring friends are already on the move according to the BirdCast live migration radar. Nocturnal bird activity is gearing up around the Ohio Valley after starting up in Texas and along the lower Mississippi earlier in February. Meanwhile our year-round birds are getting through these last frozen weeks by flocking up and cooperating with each other to take advantage of dwindling resources and deter predators. Their already-speedy metabolisms are speeding up with the length of the day, and every morning sounds more like spring with birdsong ringing out.
And speaking of avian cooperation, there’s bad news from the scientific community for people who already think that birds are plotting our demise. You might remember that last week I was marveling at the fact that ornithologists had attached tiny backpacks with GPS units to a bunch of phainopeplas, who apparently don’t have a decent mobile data plan, in order to track their movements. Well, a research team in Australia tried this same trick with five Australian magpies for a pilot study (magpies are corvids, one of the most social and intelligent families in the bird kingdom, so those researchers should have known better). Animal ecologists from the University of the Sunshine Coast — which sounds like a really fun place to go to school! — were trying to learn more about the movement and social behaviors of the magpies. They also were testing out the tiny little backpacks for function and durability. You guessed it: It took very little time before these birds started working together to escape their GPS units just like parolees cutting off their ankle monitors. What made this so remarkable was how the magpies worked together to take off the annoying backpacks. Birds can’t remove them on their own, but these problem-solvers figured out where the weakest point in the little harnesses was. They then snapped the harnesses off of each other, showing altruistic behavior and maybe even grasping the reciprocal benefit of this altruism. They also demonstrated that the scientists need to build a better bird backpack. As Dominique Potvin, one of the ecologists in the study, says, “The birds outsmarted us.”
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.