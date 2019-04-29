With an increasingly urban population in the state of Wisconsin, it can be a challenge to get city residents the access to the wild spaces they desire.
According to Wisconsin’s Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which was recently completed by the Department of Natural Resources and submitted to the National Park Service for approval, Wisconsin’s population is projected to grow from 5.8 million today to 6.5 million in 2040, and over the last century the urban population has more than tripled to more than 3.5 million people.
“One of the findings with the SCORP is the desire to protect places and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation closer to where people live,” said John Pohlman, SCORP project manager. “As the state continues to get more urbanized and as the population ages and gets much more diverse, we have to look at how we as an agency and we as a society respond to these changes to ensure everyone has access to quality outdoor recreation.”
An estimated 95 percent of Wisconsin adults participated in some type of outdoor recreation in the past year. More than half of Wisconsin residents reported participating in at least 16 different types of outdoor activity in the past year.
“Wisconsin has historically had a population that participates in outdoor recreation more than other states,” Pohlman said. “It’s steeped in our culture in a lot of ways, and not just hunting, fishing and camping, but cross country skiing and birding and hiking and biking.
“It’s a big part of a lot of people’s lives.”
According to the report, outdoor recreation in Wisconsin generates nearly $18 billion in consumer spending, 168,000 jobs, $5.1 billion in wages and salaries, and $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Wisconsin has about 7.5 million acres open to the public, and approximately half of that acreage is managed by state and federal agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and National Park Service. Properties in the Wisconsin State Park system draw an estimated 14 million visitor-days, the report says.
“High-quality outdoor recreation experiences available in Wisconsin contribute to our exceptional quality of life, reflected in sustained economic growth and in outdoor recreation traditions passed down through generations,” DNR Secretary Preston Cole said in the SCORP. “(T)here are many ways and many opportunities to continue enhancing the recreation offerings throughout Wisconsin and to grow our recreation-based economy. The economic, social and health benefits of outdoor recreation in Wisconsin far exceed our investment.”
As the state’s population continues to age, urbanize and diversify, participation rates and frequencies in outdoor recreation will change. Existing data suggest that the increase in older residents will drive an increase in the popularity of activities such as hiking, dog walking, bicycling, UTV riding, nature photography and bird watching.
Through their analysis, the creators of the SCORP identified their biggest gaps and needs in existing recreation opportunities as places for recreation near population centers; trails that enable people to experience natural settings, visit downtowns, commute to work, and access favorite sites; water access from both shoreline and boat launches; camping opportunities; dog parks and exercise areas; and target shooting ranges.
“The logistics of working in some of these more urbanizing counties, where the cost of land is more expensive, the opportunities to provide outdoor recreation become more difficult,” Pohlman said. “We have to continue as an agency to look for ways to provide quality experiences.”
The DNR identified their policy needs as having a better understanding of place-based recreation and associated outcomes; building a better understanding of the nature-based recreation preferences of the state’s diversifying population; a need to enhance and stabilize funding for outdoor recreation; and expanding collaborations among recreation providers.
According to the SCORP, participation in nature-based activities is likely to be increasingly important in the public’s level of support for protecting air and water quality, open spaces, and wildlife and that participation in outdoor recreation also plays a critical role in promoting health.
The Wisconsin Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan provides recommendations to guide public outdoor recreation policy and planning decisions for the use of Land and Water Conservation Fund money that could potentially come to Wisconsin and other Department of Natural Resources-administered grant programs between 2019 and 2023.
The SCORP’s five goals for outdoor recreation in the next five years are to boost participation in outdoor recreation, grow partnerships, provide high-quality experiences, improve data to enhance visitor experiences and benefits, and enhance funding and financial stability.
Priorities for LWCF grants in Wisconsin include projects that meet the needs of urban areas, provide recreation opportunities that serve diverse populations, develop facilities in areas with limited outdoor recreation opportunities, provide multi-use facilities, and meet outdoor recreation needs identified by local communities.
Wisconsin has received $81 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to support recreation projects throughout the state since the LWCF was enacted by Congress in 1965. Annual funding has ranged from $0 to more than $7 million.