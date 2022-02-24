Do birds need water in winter? Yes, because water is essential for life.
Birds need water to drink in winter as much as they do during the rest of the year. Even though birds can get some water from seeds they eat and from snow, melting snow inside the body uses and wastes a lot of energy.
Here are some guidelines on how to safely provide water to birds during winter from our experience, along with some tips reported by Lauren Pharr, an avian ecologist and doctoral candidate who writes for Cool Green Science.
Throughout the summer months, we supply birds with water for drinking, bathing, or simply cooling off. In winter our objective is to simply supply water only for drinking, but precautions must be taken.
We certainly don’t want to encourage birds to bathe in winter because their feathers can ice up preventing them from flying. I have only seen this happen once in all the years I have been providing water for birds in winter. A group of starlings decided to bathe instead of drinking and their wings iced up preventing them from taking flight.
You can purchase a premade heated bird bath from Wild Bird stores or make your own. We made our own by purchasing an electric heater from a farm supply store and placing it in an aluminum snow saucer used for sliding. Some electric heaters will automatically shut off during warmer daytime temperatures. We used our timer for outside Christmas lights to do the same thing. Doing this can help save energy costs.
Heated birdbaths, if managed properly, can be used to allow birds to drink and not bathe. The key is to provide water for birds in winter by modifying a heated birdbath. Here is how to do it.
Suggestions include getting some sort of nonmetallic grille or another efficient way to cover a shallow bath ever so slightly. You can place some dark stones sticking out of the water (this helps to absorb heat) and some sticks or branches on top to encourage perching rather than bathing.
The goal is to allow birds enough room to insert their bills for drinking without being able to immerse themselves into the water. Additionally, if you are using a heater in your birdbath to keep water from freezing, consider adding an immersion-style water heater as seen in the photo.
Finally, avoid adding things like glycerin, which acts as antifreeze, to the water. This solution can elevate blood-sugar levels in birds, and can even mat their feathers, causing a decrease in insulation.
Birdbath placement is important. Select locations in a sunny place where birds have easy access to cover to avoid cats and other predators. Predators like to lie in wait beneath shrubbery or behind a concealing object and then pounce on birds. Locate your birdbath away from your feeding station, because seeds and droppings will contaminate the water quickly. Change water every few days to keep the water fresh and healthy for birds. And lastly, place the birdbath where you can see it from indoors, so you can enjoy watching birds from your desk, dining room, kitchen sink, or wherever there is a good viewing location.
Watching birds at a birdbath brings great enjoyment to a home, especially for shut-ins. It's one of the easiest ways to bring birds up close where the whole family can get a good look, enjoy their beauty, and learn more about them. Keep a pair of binoculars, camera, and a bird book handy and get ready for some educational fun! Keep a list of how many species come to your birdbath. You will be happily surprised!
Thomas and Mary Lou Nicholls operate the Nature Education Center in Fifield. The facility is open seasonally by appointment.