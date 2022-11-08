A snowy owl surveys downtown Ashland from a rooftop Monday. The owl is either the same one that visited downtown for several weeks a couple of years ago, or it heard from that one that there’s good hunting in the area. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
Northern travelers including tundra swans, snow buntings and Lapland longspurs like the one seen here have begun their trek through the Bay Area. (Contributed photo by Ómar Runólfsson, Creative Commons)
Bird fans are starting to see some favorite winter arrivals around the area over the past couple of weeks. The biggest buzz these days seems to be created by the influx of evening grosbeaks that started moving in around Halloween. They’ve been visiting bird feeders around the South Shore and flocking up in large numbers with American goldfinches, although they don’t seem to be friends with any of mine since I haven’t seen any yet. But folks down in Illinois and Indiana have been more lucky.
This winter is shaping up to be a terrific irruption season, where winter birds move far outside of their usual range. In fact, this winter finch fiesta was predicted in the annual Winter Finch Forecast, which is actually a thing! It’s put out by the Finch Research Network and they predicted a bonanza this year thanks to a boom in the spruce budworm cycle in the boreal forests where winter finches breed. There are so many surplus birds that they have to travel outside of their normal range in winter to find enough food. Evening grosbeaks like sunflower seed on a flat surface like a platform feeder; local avian conservation biologist Ryan Brady also suggests a picnic table, which is a great suggestion for those of us who still have active bears around who might demolish a platform feeder but just tip over a table.
The Finch Research Network — honestly, that sounds like great work if you can get it — also reports that our friends to the south will get a chance to see more purple finches than usual, again thanks to that budworm explosion up north. The serious birders and staff over at Hawk Ridge in Duluth were seeing them by the hundreds every day this fall, and the southeastern U.S. in particular may have a good winter for viewing these lovely birds. Birch- and alder-dependent finches like common redpolls and their less common cohorts hoary redpolls didn’t have such a bumper crop year, so we might not see as many as we did last winter. If they aren’t coming to your feeders, the lower trails at Prentice Park are a good place to watch for them busily denuding the alder trees.
I’ve been wandering around for a couple of weeks looking for snow buntings without much luck, seeing mostly red-winged blackbirds (lots of them still around, even singing occasionally) and the usual Canada geese. I was rewarded during my search by hearing a loon call at Memorial Park and seeing a lone snow goose at Thompson’s West End, both in Washburn. I also was pleased to see three or four Lapland longspurs hanging around Kreher Park and the Superfund site in Ashland, which was promising because they tend to flock up with snow buntings (more on these sparrow-ish birds next week).
Finally, as I was preparing to start writing this column, I went out to bring in my trash bin and heard a sharp “Chik-tik” bird call. This sound was coming from a flock of about 10 snow buntings that had been perched on the ground right in my driveway. So all I had to do was be patient and they came to me.
And finally, the crown jewel of winter avian visitors! Despite the recent warm weather and the south winds that brought it, our itinerant snowy owl is back in Ashland. I assume it’s the same one since it seems to hang out in a lot of the same places (Monday it was back on top of the poles at the Daily Press building after spending Sunday perched atop downtown buildings), but perhaps these owls just have similar tastes in hangouts.
At any rate, it’s been hanging around the shore and the downtown area since around the first of the month, delighting birders and wildlife photographers and hopefully keeping the rodents under control for local businesses. It’s probably a younger male or a female based on the barring on its wings and breast, and isn’t hard to spot if it’s atop a building on Main Street: it stands out sharply even against a white cloudy sky. And it isn’t all that wary of humans despite its remote summer habitat, although perhaps it’s annoyed by some humans who address it as “Hey buddy!” and make kissy sounds at it (me). Keep any eye out for this rare treat while you’re supporting our terrific downtown shops and eateries.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.