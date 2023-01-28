Tropical birders often leave out bowls of sugar, which attract legions of bananaquits. A bananaquit that frequented the patio of columnist Sarah Morris in Mexico methodically picked every grain of sugar off a churro she dropped.
After a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, I was lucky enough last week to be able to once again visit Cozumel, the Caribbean island off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. The island’s name itself suggests it’s a great place for birding; the name comes from a Mayan phrase meaning “Island of the swallows.” There’s a lot more to see there than swallows; in fact, you won’t see many of them outside of areas that are hard to access like mangroves and cenotes (the underwater caverns and sinkholes that are the region’s main source of fresh water). But there are a lot of other birds, including some of our summer companions enjoying their winter break and some common species that we have to travel to see.
My new favorite bird, the bananaquit, isn’t exactly a rarity in the tropics. But it’s always exciting to get a chance to see a bird you’ve heard of but not met in person before. They’re in a lot of North American field guides because they’re an occasional visitor to south Florida and their name always cracked me up. Bananaquits are found around the Caribbean (except, for some reason, Cuba, where it’s a vagrant like in Florida) and Central America, and in lower elevations in much of South America. My old Golden field guide classifies them as being their own family of birds, but advances in genetics have since confirmed that they’re a member of the tanager family. Instead of the tanager’s trademark red coloring, these adorable little birds are characterized by bright yellow underparts and a black-and-white face mask. Like other nectar eaters, they have a curved beak; the bananaquit’s has a distinctive reddish spot at the base.
We explored color morphism in birds a few months ago, and the little bananaquit has a number of color variations including a solid black one in Grenada and the lesser Antilles. In Cozumel and parts of the Bahamas, their usual gray throat is a bright white. Bananaquits’ distribution across islands means there are a number of subspecies, and the number of usual debates about whether some of them should be classified as their own species. But all these variations have some things in common.
Bananaquits feed on nectar and soft fruit. As a hotel guest, I didn’t have access to bird feeders, but a patio table served as a great fruit platform for my new friends. The hotel had a lot of signs saying don’t feed wildlife, largely to protect the wildlife from being fed non-nutritious food and the guests from last week’s feature, the coatis. But fruit is the bananaquit’s natural and necessary food, so I was OK with being a scofflaw in this case. They also are drawn to hummingbird feeders and granular sugar — in my experience, if you leave a churro sitting out, bananaquits will methodically pick off all the sugar. Tropical bird lovers put cane sugar out in bowls and platform feeders to draw scores of bananaquits, which I imagine also draws a lot of bugs. Oddly, the fruit and sweets I put out also drew in a friendly yellow-throated warbler, who really shouldn’t have been all that interested in the cuisine being offered. Still, it was nice to see it hanging around.
What’s really fun about these little beauties is their fearlessness. They’re quite happy to land on your head or your foot, and can become pretty tame around residential areas. One of the birds at our hotel was often in the outdoor bar trying to get past the cap on a bottle of rum. No word on whether it succeeded but it was pretty funny and it wasn’t much bothered by the bartender shooing it away. Bananaquit songs are a high, raspy whistle or chipping sound, which to my inexpert ear sounds warbler-like.
Bananaquits are quite common and conservationists list them as a species of least concern. They’re nonmigratory and breed year-round, because why not? The food supply and weather are always conducive to raising a family, and they don’t have to expend any energy migrating all the way to Hudson Bay like so many of the birds they hang out with this time of year. In a month or so many of their winter friends I saw keeping them company — palm warblers, American redstarts, hooded warblers — will be headed back north. But like Jimmy Buffett in Margaritaville, the bananaquits will stay south all year.
