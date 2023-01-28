With the adoption of Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 3 by the State Assembly during its Jan. 19 floor session, the week of Feb. 20–26 is now recognized as American Birkebeiner Week in Wisconsin.
It was first approved by the State Senate on Jan. 17. The resolution was brought forward by the four legislators who represent the Hayward-Cable area in the state Legislature.
“It’s incredibly exciting to have a premier sporting event like the American Birkebeiner in our area of the state,” said Rep. James Edming (R-Glen Flora). “I am pleased to author this resolution with my colleagues to recognize the Birkie and the incredible impact it has not only on northwest Wisconsin, but on our state as a whole.”
“It is a good day anytime the Legislature can honor northern Wisconsin,” added Sen. Romaine Robert Quinn (R-Cameron). “The Birkebeiner brings thousands of visitors to experience the best our state has to offer. Tourism supports our communities, and we’ll do what we can to support tourism.”
The American Birkebeiner has been held since 1973 between Cable and Hayward, and is the largest cross-country ski race in North America. It is also the only cross-country ski race representing the United States within the Worldloppet Ski Federation.
“Having the Birkie in our backyard and the impact it has on our communities and northern Wisconsin is incredible,” said Rep. Chanz Green (R-Grand View). “I’m honored to recognize this event and bring forward this resolution.”
“I am delighted that the American Birkebeiner is getting the recognition it deserves,” said Sen. Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee). “Skiing is so important to our community and brings travelers from all walks of life to our great state.”
Birkie Week festivities begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22, cumulating with the 49th American Birkebeiner on Saturday, Feb. 25.