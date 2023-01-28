En route to winning (copy)

Murray Carter skis on the Birkie Trail near Lake Hayward just before winning the men’s Kortelopet skate race in February 2022.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

With the adoption of Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 3 by the State Assembly during its Jan. 19 floor session, the week of Feb. 20–26 is now recognized as American Birkebeiner Week in Wisconsin.

It was first approved by the State Senate on Jan. 17. The resolution was brought forward by the four legislators who represent the Hayward-Cable area in the state Legislature.

