Most of our migrant birds in Price County have already left our area and are on their way south to warmer climates and better food sources. They know winter for us is right around the corner after an exceptionally warm fall with nice weather.
Waterfowl and some raptor species, like saw-whet owls, are still moving through our area. Dark-eyed juncos, among the last of our short-distant migrant songbirds, are still frequenting area bird feeders, where they are fueling up on cracked corn and other seeds for their last few-hundred-mile journey to southern Wisconsin and states beyond.
The late hatching cygnet trumpeter swan on Sailor Creek Flowage that we have been monitoring and rooting for is developing good flight feathers. We are hopeful it will be able to fly before lake ice develops. The parents are very protective of their youngster and appear to be encouraging it to try and fly from time to time.
Wisconsin DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady provides us with his latest Statewide Birding Report as of Oct. 22, as follows:
After a slow start, waterfowl migration kicked into gear across northern Wisconsin this week. On Lake Superior, thousands of diving ducks were on the move, including scaup, redheads, ring-necked ducks, all three scoter species and long-tailed ducks. Farther south, dabbling ducks such as pintail, wigeon, gadwall, shovelers and wood ducks were more prevalent.
A good number of green-winged teal were reported statewide, while warm weather has encouraged blue-winged teal to linger longer than usual. The first tundra swans have slowly trickled in, but trumpeter swans remain much more prevalent. The number of swans and other waterfowl will increase significantly over the next few weeks. Other waterbirds on the move now include common and red-throated loons, horned grebe, American white pelican, Wilson’s snipe and Bonaparte’s gull.
Despite our unusually mild weather, birds that are often associated with winter have arrived, including snow bunting, northern shrike, rough-legged hawk and golden eagle. However, no snowy owls have been found south of Canada yet. Purple finches migrated across northern Wisconsin in large numbers the past two weeks, as did moderate numbers of pine siskins. The first common redpolls, white-winged crossbills and pine grosbeaks were also reported in the far north, although numbers of American goldfinches have been below average.
A detailed continental “Winter Finch Forecast” can be found by using or clicking on this website: finchnetwork.org/winter-finch-forecast-2021-2022-by-tyler-hoar.
Typical for October, sparrows have been prominent across much of the state, including dark-eyed juncos, American tree sparrows and fox sparrows. Harris’ sparrows continue to be seen in above-average numbers, while white-throated, white-crowned, song, swamp, Lincoln’s and other species frequent weedy fields, wet ditches and other brushy habitats. Other reported short-distance migrants are American robin, cedar waxwing, rusty blackbird, ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglets, yellow-bellied sapsucker, brown creeper, winter wren, hermit thrush and a few eastern bluebirds. Warm weather has allowed eastern phoebe, ruby-throated hummingbird and some warblers to linger, especially across southeast Wisconsin.
Some of the rare birds spotted this week were pomarine jaeger in Douglas County, a beautiful male harlequin duck in Sheboygan, white-eyed vireo in Milwaukee, an ibis species in Dodge, Ross’s goose in Dane and both Hudsonian gotwit and red knot in Brown.
The next few days will see migration turnover as some birds depart and others arrive from points farther north. The first half of this week looks a bit static before northwest winds return for the late week into the weekend, which may bring a new batch of migrants ready to stop by Wisconsin’s forests, waterways and backyards.
Help us track the migration by reporting your finds to ebird.org/wi.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield, operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls, is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.