PLUM CITY — “When I first saw what they did, I was on board … It was the beauty of it,” said Jeff Van Holtum as he looked over a section of his farm where Plum Creek meandered through his property.
Von Holtum was clearly envisioning what the creek would look like in the future, not how it looked on this cool, gray mid-October day. The banks of the creek were mulched with straw, which protected grass seed that had been sewn at the conclusion of the construction season. Some hardwood trees remained, giving the stream a savanna-like appearance.
This past winter, volunteers with Trout Unlimited from Minnesota and Wisconsin cleared about 1,000 box elder trees from the banks. Some were saved and re-purposed for habitat projects in the creek, where aquatic bugs can grow and trout can hide. Others were removed or burned in giant bonfires.
The Von Holtum project was the last stop on a recent tour of trout stream projects led by Trout Unlimited’s Driftless Area Restoration Project.
The Driftless Area is a 24,000 square mile area comprising parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois that was not flattened by glaciers. It is characterized by hills and some 600 trout streams.
For the past 10 years, after in-stream habitat work is concluded and trout fishing has closed for the season, Trout Unlimited has led a tour of habitat projects in the Driftless Area. This was the first time the tour has come to the northern tip of the Driftless Area in western Wisconsin.
Von Holtum started out selling straw to be used as mulch by Department of Natural Resources fisheries crews. After seeing trout streams being restored from shallow waters clogged with fallen trees to gurgling brooks, Von Holtum mentioned he had some stream frontage on Plum Creek, one of the better trout streams in western Wisconsin. He sold the state a perpetual easement for access for anglers and for fisheries crews doing habitat work for a project that will cover 4,453 feet of stream when completed.
Von Holtum said some neighbors were concerned that stream improvements would bring more fishermen, but said he didn’t see that as a problem. As a landowner the benefits of the work include reduced erosion from the stream banks and a more attractive stream.
“It just looks so nice,” he said.
And, of course, the fishing should be better.
Favoring brook troutThe bus for the tour left Hudson about 10 a.m. that day, followed by several cars.
The first stop was Wilson Creek near Knapp, where people had a look at an earlier project. Here the creek was narrowed and deepened, while an adjacent project completed this summer, resulted in a wider stream with less rock and more wood.
Fish manager Kasey Yallaly explained this section is an experiment. The DNR has gotten good at increasing wild trout populations through narrowing and deepening streams and providing undercut banks where trout can hide.
Unfortunately, they are finding out that in streams where brown trout and brook trout coexist, these tactics tend to favor brown trout, she said. Brown trout are a European import that are doing well throughout the Driftless Area. Brook trout are the native stream trout for Wisconsin and are less common. The DNR would like to encourage the native trout.
“We’re trying some different things with our restoration techniques to try and favor brook trout,” Yallaly said.
Brook trout can spawn on coarse sand while brown trout need gravel. By keeping the creek wider with less flushing of sand they hope to provide better spawning conditions for the native trout. By providing more logs for fish to hide under but fewer undercut banks, they also are trying to favor brook trout over browns.
One technique being used frequently here are “root wads” for cover. This involves burying about 10 feet of the tree trunk in the bank to anchor the roots, which are submerged in the stream. As long as the root wad stays under water, it will continue to provide habitat for insects and trout for years, fish managers said.
Yallaly said some of these brook trout streams at the top end of the Driftless Area — notably Wilson, Hay, and Plum Creeks have strong spring flow and are considered “heritage streams.” The hope is that these streams will continue to have wild brook trout over the next 50 years even as the waters warm in much of the state.
Non-fish species are also getting more attention in this project. Bob Kaner of the Dunn County Land Conservation Department pointed out where “turtle ponds” have been built into the project. Their official name is “Backwater Restoration Area.” Trout are good but there are other species to consider, he said.
Further back on the banks at regular intervals were new bluebird houses. They were built and installed by Randy Arnold of the Kiap-TU-Wish Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Arnold also coordinates the volunteer tree cutters.
Much of the work on Wilson Creek was funded by the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service with the goal of reducing the amount of sediment and nutrients from the creek from flowing into the already over-fertile Red Cedar River.
Evolving practices
Conservation continues to evolve, said John “Duke” Welter, TU Driftless Area Restoration Effort, or DARE, outreach coordinator. Wisconsin was the site of the first watershed project in the country in 1933 in the Coon Creek Watershed in Vernon, Monroe and LaCrosse counties. That project helped develop better conservation farming practices for hilly country.
The late Bob Hunt of the Wisconsin DNR was a national leader in developing trout habitat in low gradient streams.
Now conservationists are experimenting with different methods to improve brook trout habitat.
The tour stopped briefly at Hay Creek, a small tributary to Wilson Creek, to look at an elevated riparian optimizing structure. This was a rock structure designed by a fishing engineer that is intended to create a long pool behind it. It’s still an experiment.
Last elkA climb and descent into a new watershed brought the tour to Gilbert Creek. This was the watershed where the last of Wisconsin’s wild elk were killed in the late 1800s Welter explained. The state is currently trying to bring elk back with transplants from Kentucky being released in central and northern Wisconsin. That, too, is an experiment.
Where elk once grazed, members of the tour flushed a couple of gaudy rooster pheasants on state land bordering Wilson Creek. They may have been wild birds, although more likely, they were raised and released by the Dunn County Fish and Game Association in anticipation of the upcoming pheasant season.
Gilbert Creek is an established project that started out with a shallow portion of the creek that had a pre-project trout population of about 100 fish per mile. Following habitat work the population is now up to between 2500 and 3000, Welter said.
A DNR fisheries crew gave a quick electro-fishing demonstration and soon had a bucket full of trout. They were mostly brook trout in bright orange spawning colors but they also turned up a couple brown trout and several brook lampreys. These native lampreys are not parasites, the biologists explained, but are sometimes food for larger trout.
The tour continued to Plum City for a picnic lunch, followed by a quick look at some large trout swimming in a city pond. These trout are for viewing only except for once per year when a kid’s fishing event is held.
The last stop was the Von Holtum property where tour members walked the banks until confronted with a nearly impassible tangle of box elder trees. This is where next year’s restoration work will begin.