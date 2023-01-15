Folks in the birding community spend a lot of time focused on the spring and fall migration and unusual or exciting birds we only see at certain times of year. Here in the Northland there are also some pretty cool birds that are here year-round that are worth getting excited about.
Most of us in the upper Midwest are familiar with the ruffed grouse (or know them colloquially as “partridge”, which confused me to no end when I first moved here and heard the term used), the game bird so often seen and heard drumming across our woodlands and forest edges. They have a beautiful relative that, while not seen much around the immediate South Shore area, can be found across the region and up into Canada, the friendly yet solitary spruce grouse.
Spruce grouse are listed as a threatened species in Wisconsin, where their populations have declined and they’re only spotted sporadically. Some of this is due to their behavior: they’re almost completely tame around humans, but this means that they don’t flush like their cousins when you’re walking by and so people often miss them entirely. Their lack of fear has led to their nickname “fool hens.” It also landed them a role in the young-adult survival epic “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen, whose 13-year-old protagonist is kept from starving thanks to how easily spruce grouse are to catch with handmade tools. The best way to spot them is either when they’re foraging in trees, often in winter, and when mothers are caring for their young in more open forest: the only time I’ve ever seen any was a mother with her chicks along the Lumberjack Trail near Boulder Junction. Sightings in our immediate area over the past five years have been reported around Clam Lake, which seems to be where pretty much all the birds go around here.
Spruce grouse sexes look very different. Females are a mottled brown with gray, black and white mixed in. The best way to distinguish them from a ruffed grouse at first glance is their rounded, crestless head and the distinct barring on their backs. At least in their body shape, females resemble an actual partridge more than a ruffed grouse does. Male spruce grouse however will not be easily confused with a ruffed grouse. They’re a charcoal gray color with a black chest and bright white spots on their bellies. Their tails on display are black with white tips, and their trademark feature is a bright red eyebrow.
Like other game birds, spruce grouse go to a lot of work to attract a mate. Males swish their tails open to one side while standing on the opposite foot. This makes an attractive whooshing sound. They also bob their heads, stamp their feet, and raise their red eyebrows up into a comb. This apparently is effective, since female spruce grouse stick with just one mate while males might have more than one. They’re less sociable than their ruffed cousins and while they may form small, loose flocks in winter, they’re solitary for much of the year.
Spruce grouse, true to their names, live almost entirely in coniferous forests and eat mostly evergreen needles (rendering them an unpleasant meal for everyone except that kid in “Hatchet”). Chicks will eat insects and snails, and adults eat some as well in summer along with fungi and fruit. Blueberry bushes, the entire plant, are an especially important food source when they can find them. They browse higher in trees for newer needles and are adapted to their cold habitat: their gizzards and intestines grow in volume during winter to allow for more food storage and digestion.
Spruce grouse prefer young, dense coniferous forests and do well in areas that are regenerating from fires and spruce budworm infestations. Their populations have nearly doubled over the past 50 years, but may be declining in the southern part of their range. Fire-suppression tends to impact their preferred habitat.
The good news is, a couple have been spotted in the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve this fall, and the staff there are hopeful that they’re going to re-colonize their former habitat there. If you’re in northwest Minnesota or the Upper Peninsula, don’t forget to keep an eye out for these beauties, since they won’t fly away from you.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.