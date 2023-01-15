Spruce Grouse

Though not often seen in our area, the spruce grouse does happen by. Males can be distinguished from their ruffed grouse cousins by their distinctive red eyebrow.

 Contributed photo by

Dick Daniels, Creative Commons

Folks in the birding community spend a lot of time focused on the spring and fall migration and unusual or exciting birds we only see at certain times of year. Here in the Northland there are also some pretty cool birds that are here year-round that are worth getting excited about.

Most of us in the upper Midwest are familiar with the ruffed grouse (or know them colloquially as “partridge”, which confused me to no end when I first moved here and heard the term used), the game bird so often seen and heard drumming across our woodlands and forest edges. They have a beautiful relative that, while not seen much around the immediate South Shore area, can be found across the region and up into Canada, the friendly yet solitary spruce grouse.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

