Virginia Rail, Rallus limicola, Morro Bay, CA 05 Sept 2011

Virginia rails are the only rail species that breeds in far northern Wisconsin, and they tend to spend most of their time in dense vegetation.

 Photo by Michael L. Baird

It sure seems like it’s been a good year for shorebirds and waterfowl around the Bay Area this spring and summer. The great blue herons we got to know a couple of weeks ago are startling joggers on the Lakeshore Trail in Ashland and stalking fish in the sloughs. My green heron neighbors fledged four chicks in June; the gawky juveniles stood around on my lawn, by the shed or on my patio looking baffled for several days before moseying back into the marshy area around Bay City Creek. I’m pretty attached to these herons (I wrote my first column about them!) and I hope these goofy kids come back to raise their own families.

Prentice Park and the surrounding wetland continues to be an ideal site for finding water-dwellers. The water level in Lake Superior, while still about 4 inches above its August average (this is according to the Army Corps of Engineers), is still lower than a couple of years ago. So there are grasses and mudflats that weren’t around then, which provide great cover and hunting for a shy denizen of shallow dense marshland, the Virginia rail.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris