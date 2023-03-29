Above: Persistent cool weather provides a picturesque view of the Tyler Fork River at Copper Falls State Park. Those willing to venture out on snowshoes can take in some spectacular scenery before leaves come out and block views. Below: Columnist Sarah Morris advises adventurers to exercise caution at overlooks, where snow and ice can make selfies hazardous.
This is one of those years where the signs of spring are extremely subtle even as April approaches.
Winter is in a holding pattern, with more snow forecast and what snow we have melting away in tiny increments. The few harbingers of warmer weather aren't impressive. Dozens of trumpeter swans hanging around in the small patches of open water around the Fish Creek slough, like air travelers waiting to hear about their canceled flight; American robins cheeping halfheartedly as they stake out their snow-covered territories; even more dozens of Bohemian waxwings taking over neighborhoods — never mind, that last one is still a sign of winter!
So we may as well just enjoy the combination of "still winter" and "more daylight." Ice fishing might not be advisable anymore, but snowmobilers and both alpine and Nordic skiers have enjoyed an extended season. There are still plenty of places where serious snowshoers can break newer trail or explore off-trail and there's still time to see a different side of some of our local pockets of natural wonder.
Over to the west, the Old Bayfield Road trail in the Brule River State Forest is a great snowshoe destination. Some of the cool features like the old mine site aren't accessible or even visible, but the forest is beautiful in snow and the bare trees allow for views you can't see when the leaves are up. The overlook is especially lovely in winter and the bright blue of (currently ice-free) Lake Superior stands out against the landscape. It's not as heavily used as some local trails like at Valhalla, so be prepared to do some trail-breaking or post-holing. Wildlife use this trail heavily so watch for tracks and other signs. Nordic skiers can enjoy the After Hours trail just to the east of the Old Bayfield trail, which I'm looking forward to exploring when and if the snow and mud have cleared up.
To our east, adventurous hikers can try the short but vigorous climb up Corrigan's Lookout south of Saxon. It's pretty lightly used in winter but by now the trail bed is visible and easy to follow uphill. With more snow in the forecast, snowshoes are probably a must on this trail, and Highway 122 is pretty hard on vehicle suspensions right now, but this gorgeous part of Iron County shouldn't be missed while we still have snow.
And it's a great time of year to experience Copper Falls State Park thanks to the very slow but inevitable snowmelt. Nordic skiers use the park all winter and there are ungroomed trails with access to the park's famous eponymous features. The winter access parking lot is also the trailhead for the Purple winter trail loop that takes you back along part of the summer Doughboys Trail by the Bad and Tyler Forks rivers. A good pair of boots or Yak Tracks should be fine on this trail unless there's a heavy snowfall, but the snow is so deep that the waterfall overlooks are a little hazardous: the chest-high railings came about up to my knees so be careful with those selfies. You'll see a lot of very cool snow and ice formations and the cascades are starting to fill up nicely. The trail is not very well signed except for where it's closed off, so it's good to remember to follow it in a loop to the right. At one point you'll pass the turnoff to the backcountry camping site, which appears to be heavily used by hardy winter campers (and stealthy campers since it doesn't appear reservable right now). In addition to the waterfalls, you'll enjoy lots of beautiful evergreens as well as wildlife tracks, tunnels and dens. This trail is only about a mile long, so if you're not skiing you can also enjoy an in-and-out hike back to Red Granite Falls, which is easier to see from the trail in winter.
Even winter lovers are starting to get fed up with this particular winter, so when it comes to cabin fever, an "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach is about all we can do with all our snow right now. I'll check back in a few weeks and we'll see if I'm still recommending snowshoes or ice trackers at that point.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.