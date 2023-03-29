This is one of those years where the signs of spring are extremely subtle even as April approaches.

Winter is in a holding pattern, with more snow forecast and what snow we have melting away in tiny increments. The few harbingers of warmer weather aren't impressive. Dozens of trumpeter swans hanging around in the small patches of open water around the Fish Creek slough, like air travelers waiting to hear about their canceled flight; American robins cheeping halfheartedly as they stake out their snow-covered territories; even more dozens of Bohemian waxwings taking over neighborhoods — never mind, that last one is still a sign of winter!