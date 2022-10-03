By all accounts, the 2022 Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) July 28-30 was a rousing success.
And by all accounts, Cassidy Scheer, 41, Minneapolis (formerly of Hayward) had an excellent LWC, coming second in the Tony Wise All Around World Champion in the men’s division with several strong second place finishes and two fourth places. He didn’t place in the top four in several other events, but still earned points toward the all around title.
But the focus right now is on log rolling. Scheer placed 12th, which didn’t earn all around points. Only the top eight received points toward that title. That was a change from the 2019 and 2021 events.
Those missing points turned out to be the difference between Scheer coming in second in the all around with 168 points and coming in first with 177 points.
Scheer, along with his father, Fred – a former long-time LWC board member – was unsettled that the LWC wouldn’t award points for the All Around past 8th place just in log rolling when all other 2022 activities received All Around points down to the 24 place (20th for boom running).
Scheer has filed an appeal that on the precedent of the last two LWCs– 2021 and 2019 – when points were award past 8th place in log rolling even though the 2019 rulebook specifically stated only the top 8 would receive points.
This is the second time in five years Scheer has raised a question over the final status of the men’s all around champion. At the conclusion of the 2018 LWC, Scheer took the title for the men’s division. Just a few days later he realized he had been awarded too many points and he handed over the title to Jason Lentz.
On Aug. 7, the LWC board met and Fred made an appeal on Cassidy’s behalf, and the LWC board unanimously denied Scheer’s appeal.
LWC officials know that this doesn’t look good – especially since the person making the appeal is also the very one who had the integrity back 2018 to give up the award when he caught a mistake, but they say regardless what was done in the previous competitions the rule for 2022 clearly stated log rolling past the 8th place would not be counted. And they aren’t budging, taking the position that to essentially “…change the rules after the competition” would be an injustice to winner Matthew Cogar.
However, they also state that when it comes to the rulebook and following it, there has been some confusion, and they are committed to tightening up the protocols to ensure clarity.
They also remind everyone that even though the LWC has professional management via the American Birkibeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) overseeing many operational issues, such as venue, marketing and sponsorship, it is ultimately volunteers who run the actual Lumberjack World Championships competition.
But this incident also raises the question whether if now is the time to introduce a full time professional to oversee the LWC more intimately to maintain the prestige of this marquee event in lumberjack sports.
The changing point assignments aren’t new. Only the first six places received all around points prior to 2018. After ABSF took over in 2018 the top 24 places earned points.
Scheer believes it was the ABSF that made that change to create more competition.
DJ Aderman, Chief of Competition and LWC Board President, did not participate in the change of the 2018 rule book to what he calls the “Continental Cup scoring system,” and he is also reluctant to say specifically that the ABSF was behind the change.
“It kind of got introduced,” he said. “It was never really approved. There was not any thought process behind it that the board was aware of. I don’t think we took the time as the Competition Committee, we never took the time to vote on it.”