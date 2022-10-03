Scheer saws in competition

Cassidy Scheer competes in the single-buck sawing June 26, 2022, at the Sawyer County Wood Chop in Lumberjack Bowl.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

By all accounts, the 2022 Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) July 28-30 was a rousing success.

And by all accounts, Cassidy Scheer, 41, Minneapolis (formerly of Hayward) had an excellent LWC, coming second in the Tony Wise All Around World Champion in the men’s division with several strong second place finishes and two fourth places. He didn’t place in the top four in several other events, but still earned points toward the all around title.