It’s safe to say Matiah Christensen will never forget her first successful buck hunt.
Well, make that bucks — plural.
Hunting on Oct. 25 in rural Door County, Matiah pulled off an amazing feat, harvesting two bucks with one shot from her father’s crossbow after the bolt (like an arrow) passed through an eight-point buck’s body — in the process deflecting off its ribs and angling back diagonally, striking a three-point buck standing several yards behind and well outside the original target line.
“I was kind of shocked — I’m still kind of shocked — because I didn’t think something like that could ever happen — getting two bucks with one shot,” said Matiah (pronounced Ma-TEE-ah), whose family lives in Green Bay.
Matiah was hunting with her uncle, Collin Jeanquart, and cousin, Sydney Jeanquart, on property about 10 miles northeast of Sturgeon Bay owned by another uncle, Chris Jeanquart.
Collin Jeanquart, positioned right next to Matiah in the hunting stand, described it as “a once-in-a-lifetime shot. If I hadn’t been there to see it myself, I wouldn’t have believed it.”
This was Matiah’s second year hunting with a crossbow. Last year, she used a crossbow to harvest a doe on the same property. Two years ago, Matiah hunted with a gun but didn’t end up pulling the trigger. For a couple of years prior to that she went hunting with family and relatives but only as an observer.
This year, the hunting trio ventured to the stand shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. After a short time, Matiah spotted the three-point buck but passed on the opportunity to take a shot.
“I told her, ‘You’ve never gotten a buck before, are you sure you don’t want to try for him?’” Collin said. “And she said ‘No, he’s too small, we’ll let him get bigger.’”
Not long thereafter, with about 15 minutes remaining in the hunting day, the three-pointer re-emerged, this time with two does and an eight-pointer.
With all three members of the hunting party in the stand about 12 feet above the ground, they patiently waited as the deer slowly moved so only the eight-pointer was in Matiah’s target line.
“I wanted to make sure I had a clear shot at just the eight-pointer,” said Matiah, who lined up her shot from about 40 yards away. “After I shot, all four of them ran in different directions.”
Collin climbed down from the stand as his nieces waited. He located the bolt and saw blood on it, so he called for a few friends and relatives to assist in tracking the deer. By the time they arrived it was dark out.
After tracking the blood trail with flashlights for more than half of a mile, they located the three-pointer in a wooded area.
“I was kind of upset because that’s not the deer I wanted,” Matiah said. “I was shooting at the eight-pointer, so I didn’t know why we found the three-pointer. I thought I hit the eight-pointer, because that’s what I was aiming at.”
Upon returning to the area where the shot was originally taken, the tracking party came across another blood trail. They followed it, and within five minutes discovered the eight-pointer.
“When I saw the eight-pointer I was happy and relieved, because I knew I had hit what I was shooting at,” Matiah said.
Added Collin: “She was very relieved she shot the deer that she thought she shot. It was a good, clean shot, and the deer didn’t go far from where it was shot.”
Upon examining the location of the entry and exit wounds on the eight-pointer, and after seeing the deer’s insides as well, it was determined that the bolt deflected off the buck’s ribs and continued veering diagonally several yards back where it then hit the three-pointer’s neck.
Collin said he was positioned directly next to Matiah when the shot was taken and it was clear the second deer (the three-pointer) wasn’t at all in line with the shot on the primary deer.
“I told Matiah I would have taken that same shot, because it was a good, safe shot,” Collin said. “It’s just one of those things where I don’t think you could have done that again no matter how many times you tried. It was very clear she had taken a good shot.”
Since two deer were killed and they only had one tag, Collin said they contacted Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel, who ended up verifying what transpired. The DNR donated the three-pointer to a family in need in the area; in turn, that family told Matiah she could keep the deer’s antlers as a connection to her hunting experience that day.
“(The DNR personnel) said that I was able to help feed a family for the winter with that three-pointer, so I was glad to hear that,” Matiah said.
Matiah, daughter of John and Melanie Christensen, said her father and uncles taught her how to shoot a crossbow and use good hunter safety principles. She added that much of her interest in hunting comes from her mother’s side of the family.
Matiah said she’s the only female student she’s aware of in her class at St. Bernard Catholic School who hunts.
“I just like being able to sit out in nature and watch quietly,” she said.
When she isn’t hunting or excelling in academics, Matiah enjoys fishing, playing basketball and volleyball, and competing in triathlons.
And, of course, answering questions now about her hunting feat.
“A lot of people have been asking me about it, but I don’t mind telling them because it’s a fun story,” she said. “It was a pretty cool moment.”