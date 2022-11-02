Bonaparte’s gull nests are “usually a rather small platform or open cup of sticks, lined with finer materials such as grass and moss,” according to the National Audubon Society. Their diet mostly consists of insects, crustaceans and fish.
Yet another stretch of late fall (and arguably early winter around here) warmth has led to lots of chances to get outside and get some wildlife watching in.
A visit to the Chequamegon Bay shoreline and some of our inland lakes can score you a view of trumpeter and tundra swans, and lately lots of mergansers. Not too long ago I noticed a flock of seabirds a ways out from the Bayfield County side of the bay and, based on their profile and diving behavior, I assumed they were terns. A post on a local birding Facebook group soon corrected me: these sleek, circling seabirds were most likely a flock of migrating Bonaparte’s gulls.
Bonaparte’s gulls aren’t named after Napoleon but his cousin Charles Lucien, an important ornithologist during the early 19th century. They’re small gulls with a slim profile and a slender bill, which makes them stand out from our locally common chunky, ring-necked gulls. During their breeding season they have black heads with a white eyeliner crescent and bright red legs. During the offseason, their legs are pink and they have a darling little black polka dot behind their eyes; they have a white wedge in their wings year-round. Juveniles are brownish gray like many other young gulls, but they also have this black dot. We only see them here during the migration (they might be on the lower Great Lakes if the water is open) and during their “conveyor belt” style of feeding on open water, where they dive for food and then catch the wind to sail over to where there’s more food.
These pretty little gulls spend their summers in the far north of Canada and into Alaska up to roughly the Arctic Circle. They aren’t coastal birds in the summer and breed in the taiga and boreal forest around marshy areas and near lake and stream edges. These voracious aquatic feeders spend much of their summer eating the many flying insects they find during the short subarctic summer (side note: most maps of subarctic climate show this category being ominously close to where we live). They even eat shrimp from the edges of glaciers and berries. During the winter they eat mostly fish and marine invertebrates, gorging themselves on shoals of these small critters. Unlike other gulls, they don’t hang out much around landfills, not that they aren’t above congregating around effluent outlets or anywhere raw sewage sadly is discharged. Much like other gulls, however, they will gladly steal food from other birds.
I think the coolest thing about these gulls is their nesting habits. Almost all other gulls nest on the ground, but these nonconformists build their nests in trees like a bunch of common landlubbers. They use trees we would recognize including hemlock, jack pine and tamaracks, and line them with lichens and moss. (They do nest on the ground in some areas, but it’s not common). They give each other a little more space than other seabirds while nesting, usually a few hundred feet apart. Moms and dads work together to build nests, incubate eggs and raise chicks.
Once the days start to get shorter, Bonaparte’s gulls gather up into close-knit flocks and move to their wintering grounds in the southeastern U.S., both coastlines up to Canada, Cuba, and oddly the Niagara River and the Salton Sea in California. They also roost in all kinds of habitats in the winter including kelp beds and are willing to travel to find food. Their flocks are popular for folks seeking rare birds because you can sometimes find an unusual species such as a little gull or a black-headed gull in these groupings. Personally, I don’t think I could distinguish these similar gulls from a distance, so I’m impressed by anyone who can pick these guys out of a crowd.
At any rate, this flexibility has helped Bonaparte’s gulls adapt to changes in climate and habitat and has helped them to maintain and increase their population. And that means we can enjoy them when they come through our neighborhood. Even those of us who mistake them for terns.
