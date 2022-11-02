Photo

Bonaparte’s gull nests are “usually a rather small platform or open cup of sticks, lined with finer materials such as grass and moss,” according to the National Audubon Society. Their diet mostly consists of insects, crustaceans and fish.

 Contributed photo

Yet another stretch of late fall (and arguably early winter around here) warmth has led to lots of chances to get outside and get some wildlife watching in.

A visit to the Chequamegon Bay shoreline and some of our inland lakes can score you a view of trumpeter and tundra swans, and lately lots of mergansers. Not too long ago I noticed a flock of seabirds a ways out from the Bayfield County side of the bay and, based on their profile and diving behavior, I assumed they were terns. A post on a local birding Facebook group soon corrected me: these sleek, circling seabirds were most likely a flock of migrating Bonaparte’s gulls.

Tags

Recommended for you