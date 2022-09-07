Drummond sculptor Sara Balbin is designing Manoomin (Food That Grows on Water) to join Wooly the Mammoth, Trusty Rusty the Drafthorse and the Bayfield Trail Tree sculptures on Lakeshore Drive in Rice Lake.
The base for the sculpture Manoomin (the food that grows on water) is ready for the artwork to arrive, possibly in mid-September.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Drummond sculptor Sara Balbin is designing Manoomin (Food That Grows on Water) to join Wooly the Mammoth, Trusty Rusty the Drafthorse and the Bayfield Trail Tree sculptures on Lakeshore Drive in Rice Lake.
Wild rice no longer grows on Rice Lake, except for a few spots and in small amounts. But the harvest remains important to Northwoods Native Americans and a new sculpture on Lakeshore Drive will soon pay homage to the winter food staple.
Manoomin, wild rice in the Ojibwe language, fortified the people who lived on the lakes in northern Wisconsin. Rice Lake once boasted the largest wild rice beds in North America, said Rod Olson, a member of the Rice Lake Historical Sculpture Project Manoomin steering committee.
“This is the main reason people lived here for thousands and thousands of years,” Olson said. “The rice beds are what sustained everybody who lived here.”
Small beds of wild rice continue to grow on Rice Lake, but not much is said about them or their exact locations, Olson said. But it's not the only place in which the crop still grows.
On Aug. 29, the state Department of Natural Resources announced the 2022 wild rice season “shows another year of a varied outlook for harvesters. Based on ground and aerial surveys, this year’s manoomin crops appear to be relatively average across the northern part of the state.”
“According to the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, brown spot (a fungal disease) was noted in many areas from on the ground and from the air, but no definitive outbreaks have been observed that could pose a risk to harvest in ways it has in past years,” a DNR news release said. “The grazing of rice beds during the growing season continues to be an issue in some waters with abundant geese and swans.”
“Fortunately, we have not had any significant weather events that negatively impacted wild rice beds up to this point. We completed on-ground and aerial surveys this summer and observed a range of quality and density in wild rice crops across the ceded territories of Wisconsin,” said Amy Cottrell, GLIFWC wetland biologist, in the DNR statement.
While wild rice no longer grows in abundance on Rice Lake, the sculpture Manoomin will serve as a reminder of its importance in sustaining the area’s population and its cultural significance to the Anishinaabe.
The sculpture's base is all but complete on Lakeshore Drive, and is simply waiting for the sculpture to arrive from artist Sara Balbin of Drummond.
“The sculpture right now is having its finishing touches put on,” Olson said.
Once it arrives, possibly in mid-September, Manoomin will join three others on Lakeshore Drive: Wooly the Mammoth, which speaks of ancient history, Trusty Rusty the Drafthorse, representing the building of the city, and the Bayfield Trail Tree, with a map depicting Native American trails between the Rice Lake area and northern Bayfield County.