The Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum in Spooner will celebrate Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25.
This free annual event marks the season opening of the museum and will include tours and an open house in the museum exhibit hall, activities and demonstrations in the canoe workshop, live music and food and beverages in the beer garden, a silent auction and canoe raffle, and the 11th annual WCHM Canoe and Wooden Boat Show in the street in front of this former grain elevator-turned-museum.
A wide array of antique canoes, boats and canoe-related materials will be on display and for trade or sale. Wooden boats of all shapes, sizes and designs are welcome, both classic and modern, as well as all kinds of classic and vintage water and paddling-related items.
Exhibitors may include individuals, commercial entities, nonprofits, authors, government agencies, educators, crafters and businesses whose products or services are relevant to boaters and wooden boats and canoes. Booth space is free. Email info@WisconsinCanoeHeritageMuseum.org for more information.
There will be live music on the “back porch” stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a blend of folk, rock, blues and originals from Brave Cowboy with Jason Rabuck on harmonica and guitar and Eric Schubring on banjo and guitar. They will be joined by Tom Draughon of Ashland, who was raised in the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia and will perform traditional Appalachian music.
Les Fils du Voyageur brings the fur trade era to life through songs of the voyageurs. Performed a capella in three-part harmony and portrayed in authentic period costume, Les Fils du Voyageur present an extensive collection of paddling, working and playing songs.
Each new year brings something new to the WCHM exhibit hall. Planned for 2019, and currently under construction, is an exhibit to honor the canoe racing, canoe building and canoe designing career of Gene Jensen, a Minnesota native who founded the modern-era marathon racing canoe. Jensen’s V1-Pro has dominated the pro-canoe race circuit throughout North America. The wood prototype of the V1-Pro Jensen built to test his latest innovation ideas was donated to the WCHM several years ago and will be featured in the exhibit alongside its contemporary twin loaned to the WCHM from Wenonah Canoes.
The WCHM canoe shop will host several ongoing demonstrations throughout the day. Topics will include the re-canvasing of a 1937 Old Town Guide 18-foot canoe, rib steaming and bending for the start of a new museum raffle canoe and a special feature this year — discussion and planning of the restoration of a 1920s Old Town 24-foot War Canoe that will be part of a summer-long project.
The silent auction will include several boats, including a CLC Jimmy Skiff with a sail-rigging kit included, a 1942 Old Town Guide restoration project, an aluminum Grumman canoe complete with original sailing rig, an antique wood-frame canvas duck boat and a 16-foot Trailblazer Explorer Canoe built in the 1960s from a plan published in Boy’s Life Magazine. Top prize in the raffle is the winner’s choice of two 15-foot cedar canvas tandem canoes built in the WCHM canoe shop. Tickets will be available.
For more information, visit www.WisconsinCanoeHeritageMuseum.org.