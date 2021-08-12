New legislation in Wisconsin should streamline the process of restoring wetlands and flood plains in the state.
Act 77 calls for creation of a single general permit for simple projects aimed at restoring waterways and watersheds. The projects covered are often upper watershed restorations. They must improve wetland or stream health in order to qualify. The act also creates a streamlined review process for the applications.
“Especially here in Wisconsin, wetlands are key to healthy, resilient watersheds,” said Wisconsin Wetlands Association Executive Director Tracy Hames. “Wisconsin has lost nearly half of its original 10 million acres of wetlands, so we need to facilitate restoration to improve storage and slow the flow of water across our landscape.”
The act follows a piece of legislation passed in 2019 that designated $150,000 for Ashland County. That funding allowed demonstration projects to show how wetlands restoration could manage runoff and reduce flooding.
Harmes said the legislation will not solve all of the challenges that come with water-related issues like flooding in residential and agricultural areas. But restoring wetlands and their capacity to hold water could help slow loss of topsoil and wildlife habitat.
The act received bipartisan support from 40 cosponsors in the Legislature over the past two sessions.