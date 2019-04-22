Wisconsin’s turkey seasons don’t challenge the variety of deer hunts, but there is no shortage of opportunities, either.
Seasons began with learn-to-hunt sessions, a two-day youth season, and now the six regular seven-day periods. Overlapping these hunts are opportunities to buy leftover authorizations to take more than one bird.
The youth and learn-to-hunt seasons are structured to give novice hunters a taste of the recreation that started in 1983, with 1,200 permits issued and 182 birds registered.
It is often difficult to match the excitement of a young hunter experiencing a strutting, gobbling tom turkey at 20 yards. Experienced hunters often learn from this excitement, too.
Asher Lubchansky, 12, of Mazomanie, was mentored during a learn-to-hunt session by Joe Reeve, a family friend who told Asher’s father, Ben, of the opportunity.
“The adrenaline is just awesome,” Asher explained after the hunt. He helped pluck a gobbler and ate some deep-fried turkey breast nuggets that evening.
Asher, who is homeschooled, didn’t have any classmates except his neighbor outdoors buddy to tell of the excitement of seeing four gobblers closing in on a blind.
“I guess it was a small tom, based on the weight (17 pounds, 6 ounces). But winter, not age, can likely be blamed for the skinny bird,” Asher guessed.
Unlike most turkey hunters, the Lubchanskys plucked the bird, chunked out the breast, and “broke bread” that evening with Reeve and Asher’s brother, River, and their sister, Tilia. Mom was away on a trip.
(Tilia comes from the genus name for the basswood tree, a source of fishing lure wood and bee’s honey ingredients.)
“The wings were frozen, the bones kept for soup stock, the spurs and tail feathers were mounted, while other feathers became trout fly material,” Ben Lubchansky said.
Asher is a trophy young man, even at a young age, but not as one might imagine.
“I recommend collecting trophies,” he said. “Put a squirrel tail in a drier, or a pheasant wing, too, and you have a nice trophy for your room the next day. And if I get a rabbit next winter, I’ll make a lucky charm. If it works, I’ll be calling you again and tell you of my experience.”
Asher didn’t complain about the pre-hunt session lasting several hours. He retained most of the information and still more from what he read about bird weights, camouflage, calling and shooting ranges.
His fanatics about “trophies” live on, too. Nothing went to waste and some spilled over into other outdoors activities including fishing, morel gathering and encouraging his father to try spring hunting, too.
