Spring is a season many of us in Wisconsin look forward to. It is also the time when the sap from our state tree, the sugar maple, begins to run.
The sap run signifies the crossroads of winter’s exit and the longer, warmer days ahead. Spring is also when Wisconsin’s first crop of the new season is harvested. With this annual spring tradition, it is the perfect time to indulge in pure maple syrup and savor the benefits of this liquid gold.
My first experience with maple syrup, beyond waffles and pancakes, came at 7 years old as a Clover Bud in my local 4-H club. Our group tapped trees in the woods near our group leader’s home. We learned how to identify maple trees and what makes a tree perfect for tapping. We tapped the trees by drilling holes, placing spigots, and hanging buckets. It was a competition to see which tree would have the most sap, and I helped my friend choose the winning tree. After the trees were tapped, we made pancakes and topped them with sweet homemade maple syrup.
Maple syrup season has a rich history in Wisconsin. Our state ranks fourth in the nation for maple syrup production, behind Vermont, New York and Maine. Sugar makers follow the “Jones’ Rule of 86,” devised in 1946 by C.H. Jones, a scientist and educator at the University of Vermont, which estimates the volume of sap needed to make 1 gallon of syrup. If the sap concentration of sugar is at 1%, it takes 86 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup. As maple sap concentrations are typically at 2%, approximately 40 gallons of sap are needed to produce 1 gallon of syrup.
To make pure maple syrup, farmers tap maple trees to harvest their sap. Interestingly, this practice is only done on a commercial scale in North America. The sap best flows from maple trees when the nights drop below freezing and the days are above 32 degrees. This means the trees are typically tapped in early spring, often between February and March. Sap will then flow from the trees from 20 to 30 days, depending on the weather.
Once the tree is tapped, two different systems can be used to collect the sap. The first is a gravity system and, as its name implies, it uses gravity to drip the sap from the tree into a pail. Alternatively, farmers can use a vacuum collection system, which pulls the sap from the tree. The vacuum system typically yields more sap, and during a single tapping season one tree can produce more than 10 gallons.
When the syrup hits store shelves, you may notice a variety of grades. These do not necessarily indicate quality, but instead are related to the coloring and flavor. The grading scale is largely based on translucence, which measures how much light passes through the syrup. As a general rule of thumb, lighter variations of syrup are produced early in the season during the coldest temperatures; darker syrups are produced late in the season when temperatures rise. The darker the color of syrup, the more intense the maple flavor.
Grade A syrup comprises three subcategories: light amber, medium amber and dark amber. Light amber is known for its smooth, delicate flavor and is primarily used in maple candies and creams. Medium amber has a subtle maple flavor and is most often used for table syrup. The same can be said of dark amber, which can be used for sweetening purposes in recipes, glazes, and atop pancakes or oatmeal.
Grade B syrup is produced late in the season and is characterized by a dark color and strong flavor, as the sugar content of the sap is lower and more sap is required to produce a gallon of syrup. Commercial grade syrup rounds out the grading scale as the darkest and strongest flavored. This type of syrup is popular among food manufacturers for its intense flavor for use in maple-flavored foods.
Another way to use maple syrup, other than for breakfast, is to make candy. There are many different recipes to make candy from maple syrup. Hard or softer candy can be made by boiling syrup; a candy thermometer is recommended to reach the precise temperature, which affects the hardness of the candy. If you want to add some crunch, throw in your favorite nuts. If you want to sweeten the deal, top it with chocolate.
Pure maple syrup contains no preservatives, colorings or additives and has a low calorie count. Try to think beyond pancakes and waffles when it comes to this sweet treat. Use it in your next baking recipe, add some sweetness to your salad, or incorporate it into your next meat roast.
I look forward to the annual Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association (WMSPA) First Tree Tapping on Saturday, March 19, at Leafy Grove Maple in Merrill, Wis. The first tree tapping is a celebration of Maple Month, which is observed from March 15 to April 15. This event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.wismaple.org or contact Theresa Baroun at director@wismaple.org or (920) 680-9320.