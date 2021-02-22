Hunters will need to hustle to fill the quota set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of 200 wolves before the season ends at the end of the month.
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board held a virtual special meeting Feb. 15 to discuss the next steps to establish a wolf hunt. The board approved the DNR’s proposal of a quota of 200 wolves from non-reservation lands distributed over six zones in the state and directed the DNR to make 4,000 licenses available to hunters.
The wolf-hunting season came together in a matter of days, following a Jefferson County judge’s ruling ordering the DNR to hold a season in February.
“We are doing this at the request of the judge,” DNR Secretary Preston Cole said. “So I appreciate the indulgence of the chair and board members in this truncated process to do the best that you can to evaluate the science or lack of science and then make a motion to one way or the other.”
Keith Warnke, administrator of the DNR’s Division of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the DNR determined the harvest objective was to hold the population stable, and the 200 wolf limit was made using the most recent population estimate, the wolf population’s response to harvest in prior seasons, the current management plan, the scientific literature and estimated impacts of various harvest quotas resulting from population model projections.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered species list on Jan. 4, returning management authority to state agencies.
The DNR was planning for a wolf harvest season in the fall of 2021 and working toward completing a 10 year wolf management plan that will guide future management decisions for wolves in Wisconsin, but a Kansas-based hunting rights organization sued the DNR, and Jefferson County Circuit Judge Bennett Brantmeier in mid-February ordered the DNR to implement a wolf hunting season in February 2021.
“Given the timeframe, public and tribal input was very limited and the wolf advisory committee was unable to meet,” Warnke said.
The DNR estimates there are at least 1,034 wolves in 256 packs in Wisconsin, primarily across the northern third of the state and the Central Forest region, up from 815 in 2012.
“While this is a healthy wolf population, it’s a relatively small population compared to other harvested species in the state. So there’s a significant amount of uncertainty just inherent in populations of this size,” said David MacFarland, program supervisor in the DNR Division of Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Office of Applied Sciences. “Even with a thousand wolves on the landscape, every 10 wolves represents 1% of the population, so there’s going to be uncertainty. The outcomes of this quota could result in population decline, it could result in stabilization, it could result in some level of increase.”
The state has paid out $2.7 million in wolf depredation payments since 1985 and about $1.8 million since 2011. More than 150 animals — a majority calves and hunting dogs — were killed or injured in attacks by wolves since the beginning of 2020.
Before any licenses were issued for the season, the DNR took steps to honor the Ojibwe Tribes’ right to declare up to half of the harvestable surplus in the Ceded Territory, per the Tribes’ treaty rights and court rulings.
Hunters were notified of their lottery win on Feb. 22 and were able to begin hunting as soon as they purchased their license and printed their carcass tag. The wolf hunt will end Feb. 28.
Warnke said the application period for the next wolf season, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 6, will open on March 1, the day after this wolf season closes.