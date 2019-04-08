The Northwest Chapter of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association will hold its annual meeting and conference Saturday, April 13, at the Flat Creek Inn and Suites in Hayward. Registration will start at 9 a.m., with the program at 9:30 a.m.
Enjoying wildlife and enhancing wildlife habitat is one of the top reasons people own woodlands. Keynote speaker Ron Eckstein is a retired Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist who volunteers with Wisconsin’s Green Fire and the state chapter of The Wilderness Society. In addition to sharing information about those two organizations, he will focus on forest habitat and forest biodiversity issues.
Kent Makela, chapter member from Maple, has been following the ongoing discussions about biochar. In some areas of the country, the process has offered an option for low-value wood products. Makela has been experimenting with small-scale production and will share his knowledge and experiences. Biochar, made by burning organic matter in low-oxygen conditions, is being used as soil amendment for gardens and other commercial purposes.
The West Wisconsin Land Trust and Bayfield Regional Conservancy recently merged to form Landmark Conservancy. Conservation manager Jane Anklam will provide a review of easements and other conservation strategies and describe current Landmark projects.
Using personal stories and photos, His and Hers Forest Management describes one family’s experience on their property and the differences they’ve observed with different areas using Managed Forest Law vs. hands-off.
Lunch will be available for $10. There is no other charge for the session, and owners of woodlands of any size are welcome to attend, along with others interested in private forest management. To RSVP, call 715-354-3961 or email rfreitag@uwalumni.com.