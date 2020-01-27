With President Donald Trump’s signing of a preliminary trade deal with China at the White House Jan. 15, the agriculture industry in the U.S. received a welcome bit of good news.
Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal commits Beijing to boosting its imports of U.S. manufacturing, energy and farm goods by $200 billion over the next two years. That includes larger purchases of soybeans and other farm goods expected to reach $40 billion a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This agreement finally levels the playing field for U.S. agriculture and will be a bonanza for America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a Jan. 15 news release.
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the U.S. exported $19.5 billion of agricultural products to China in 2017. These exports were reduced to $9.1 billion in 2018 as a result of retaliatory tariffs.
According to the most recent available statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s International Agribusiness Center, Wisconsin exported more than $2.5 billion in agricultural and food products to 146 countries as of the end of the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5.5%, or nearly $148 million in value compared to the same period of 2018. Food and agriculture exports made up 15.4% of Wisconsin’s overall exports of nearly $16.3 billion through the end of the third quarter of 2019, which were also down 4.8% from the same period of 2018.
The top three export markets — Canada, China and Mexico — make up over 55.2% of total exports and contributed nearly $139 million to the loss compared to the same period in 2018. As of the end of the third quarter of 2019, total exports to China were down 29.2% to $166 million from $293 million in 2018, according to the Wisconsin International Agribusiness Center.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Joe Bragger attended the Jan. 15 signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement between the U.S. and China at the White House.
“It was a chance of a lifetime to join other Farm Bureau presidents and agriculture leaders for this historic event,” Bragger said in a news release. “I was proud to see agriculture in the spotlight and slowly working our way back into this critical market.”
Phase 1 of the U.S.-China Agreement requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial service, and currency and foreign exchange. The agreement includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years. The agreement also establishes a strong dispute resolution system that ensures prompt and effective implementation and enforcement.
The agreement signifies China’s imports of U.S. agricultural products, such as soybeans, grains, meats, ethanol and the full range of other agricultural products will total at least $80 billion during the next two years. China will also strive to purchase an additional $5 billion of agricultural products annually.
Specifically, China has committed to streamline the timelines and procedures for registering U.S. dairy and infant formula facilities and products and to provide regulatory certainty and market stability for products like fluid milk and dairy permeate powder.
“Signing this agreement has been a long-awaited moment for many farmers,” Bragger said. “The agriculture community was hit with a double whammy as we battled low commodity prices that were exacerbated by trade issues with China.”
At the signing, Trump said the agreement does not remove tariffs on major U.S. farm exports, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He saying Chinese purchases would be “based on market conditions,” raising some concerns about the deal.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a news release his preference would have been for Congress to have input in making sure this agreement was the best deal possible for Wisconsin. Kind said he plans on “reviewing the text of this deal closely and monitoring the results of the trade deal in the coming months to see if this deal holds up.”
“While this deal is welcomed relief for our farmers, I’m concerned that this deal is not fully binding like a traditional trade agreement and will lack the transparency and enforceability needed to ensure China will uphold their end of the deal,” Kind said.