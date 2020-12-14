The dairy industry and politics are segments of the United States that are no strangers to upheaval.
Two major sources of upheaval from this year — the general election and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — are likely to keep creating ripples into the next.
Three of the four leadership positions in the Congressional ag committee will be filled by new faces.
House Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson, D-Minnesota, was not reelected in the latest election and will therefore leave his post. House Ranking Member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, is retiring, as is Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Pat Roberts, R-Kansas.
The lone current committee member who will remain in the next Congress is current Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan.
Elected to replace Peterson as chairman is David Scott, D-Georgia. GT Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, will join Scott in House ag leadership as ranking member.
Control of the Senate, which decides which party holds chairman and ranking members positions in the agriculture committee, is yet to be determined. Republicans currently have 50 of the 98 decided Senate seats, with January runoff elections in Georgia set to determine the remaining two seats. In the event of a tied Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the deciding factor in giving Democrats the majority.
Outside of Congress, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Secretary of Agriculture is Tom Vilsack, who held the post under the Obama administratio.
Vilsack will likely not face a difficult battle to confirmation, according to Paul Bleiberg, senior vice president of government relations for National Milk Producers Federation, who spoke during a recent Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Dairy Signal webinar.
That Vilsack has spent the years since he last served as Secretary of Agriculture at the U.S. Dairy Export Council could be a net positive for dairy exports, Bleiberg said.
When it comes to what these changes in key political players could mean for dairy policy under the next Congress and administration, it’s also important to remember that Congressional and United States Department of Agriculture staff, who will undertake much of the work that goes into crafting policy, will also change or assume new roles, said Bleiberg.
With the potential for a large number of federally-elected positions to change hands, that the 2020 election and its aftermath would bring a significant amount of change to 2021 was perhaps more expected. But how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out has added, and continues to add, a particular layer of uncertainty to what 2021 may hold.
The agriculture industry has benefited from months of government relief that was issued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether that aid continues and in what form it comes, if it does, are still questionable, Bleiberg said.
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which has bought a significant amount of dairy products among other items, seems unlikely to continue, he said. Investments in traditional purchase programs or entirely new approaches could fill a similar role, though.
Applications for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program were set to close last Friday, Dec. 11, with no indication that further relief would be available.
Congress last week continued to further debate an additional COVID-19 relief package, which could potentially include non-farm specific measures like further funding of the Paycheck Protection Program and individual stimulus payments.
No relief efforts were certain to occur, though, with Bleiberg saying that other programs like Dairy Margin Coverage, which had a deadline of Dec. 11 unless lobbying efforts to extend it succeeded, were a more sure bet to pay out next year.
In terms of how a new administration’s COVID-19 response may affect dairy markets in the near future, Bleiberg said that he does not expect that the incoming Biden administration would implement a full shut down that could further restrict outlets, such as schools and restaurants, that are prime markets for the dairy industry.
Rather, he said, vaccine distribution will likely be the deciding factor as to when those kinds of enterprises are able to open more fully.
In non-pandemic related dairy efforts, official finalization in regards to offering low-fat flavored milk at schools will hopefully occur soon, Bleiberg said, and the dairy industry continues to lobby for the health benefits of 2% and whole milks in the hopes that their inclusion will be allowed in future dietary guidelines.
Also outside of COVID-19, a heavy focus on sustainability may be expected to impact dairy policy going forward, and efforts related to ag labor and immigration continue to persist, Bleiberg said.
In a year’s time, discussions on the next farm bill are likely to begin, Bleiberg said, although the bill won’t be due until 2023, after the mid-term elections.