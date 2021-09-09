The National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety is accepting proposals for grants up to $25,000 to support small-scale projects and pilot studies that address emerging issues related to the impact of COVID-19, and/or other emerging issues related to the prevention of childhood agricultural disease and injury.
Applicants may request up to $25,000 for research studies and up to $15,000 for non-research projects. Deadline for letters of intent is Oct. 1. Application deadline is Nov. 1.
The call-for-proposals focuses on documenting, intervening, and otherwise exploring emerging health and safety issues among children in and around agricultural settings.
Proposals should address/include:
• Impact on special/vulnerable populations
• Public/organizational policies that safeguard youth in agriculture
• Leverage of existing National Children’s Center resources (e.g., AgInjuryNews, Youth Work Guidelines, Agritourism safety materials, Child Ag Safety & Health Workshops) and/or networks (e.g., Child Agricultural Safety Network)
• The grants are part of the National Children’s Center Emerging Issues Program, which supports emerging health and safety concerns of children working on, living in, or visiting agricultural environments. Community-based organizations, public or private institutions, units of local or state government, or tribal government in the United States are eligible to apply. Projects not specific to children and agriculture will not be funded.