MADISON — At a meeting in Madison on June 21, the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 voted unanimously to adopt their final report, which includes 51 recommendations approved by the group at previous meetings.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was pleased to accept the final report and applauded the efforts of the task force to submit recommendations to ensure the long-term success of Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
“While the group’s work has completed, it is now time for all of us to consider how these recommendations could be implemented to maintain Wisconsin’s world leadership in dairy,” Evers said.
Dr. Mark Stephenson, Dairy Task Force 2.0 chairman and director of dairy policy analysis at UW-Madison, compiled the 51-page report. In addition to the recommendations, the report provides information about milk production, milk price volatility and changing farm structure across the country.
“For nearly a year, Dairy Task Force 2.0 members have come together to roll up their sleeves and find consensus on recommendations,” said Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff.
He added that staff at DATCP are already finding ways to implement the recommendations put forward by the task force.
“Our state’s dairy farmers are facing a triple whammy of low prices, uncertain international trade markets and wet weather. Enacting policies that assist them in both the short and long term is of paramount importance,” Pfaff added.
After more than 45 in-person meetings and teleconferences, the final report concludes the work of the Dairy Task Force 2.0. Recommendations highlight the need for additional investments in research, increased innovation, expanded market development, and strengthened connections across the industry.
To access the Dairy Task Force 2.0 final report, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov.