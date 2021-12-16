Wisconsin officials are asking for public comments on proposed rules on commercial harvesting of lake whitefish in Lake Michigan and Green Bay, and electronic harvest reporting for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior commercial fishers.
The rule change revises the total allowable commercial harvest for Green Bay and Lake Michigan to reflect lake whitefish population abundance and distribution. It also establishes how the harvest for Green Bay and Lake Michigan will be divided between the three zones of Lake Michigan, and implements a system for Zone 2 to prevent overharvest in either Green Bay or Lake Michigan while still allowing commercial fishing throughout the zone.
The rule also creates a new restricted area for trap nets set for whitefish in southern Green Bay. In addition, it would require commercial fishers in Lake Michigan and Green Bay to report the location and name of trap nets set for whitefish.
It also requires daily electronic harvest reporting for all Lake Michigan and Lake Superior commercial fishers, with an option for fishers to record the information on a paper form before submitting it electronically by the end of the day.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments on proposed permanent rule FH-02-20 by email or regular mail. Submit comments by Jan. 4, 2022 to: