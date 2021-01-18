A little more than a year after being rejected by the state Senate as head of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Brad Pfaff has joined the legislative body himself as the newest senator for the state’s 32nd Senate District.
Pfaff, a Democrat from Onalaska, defeated Republican Dan Kapanke by earning 50.3% of the vote this fall and was sworn in on Jan. 4. The 32nd Senate District includes all of La Crosse and Crawford counties, almost all of Vernon County and part of Monroe County in western Wisconsin.
Pfaff said he believes that his background, including but not limited to his time with DATCP, has prepared him well to help address agricultural issues and “bridge the rural-urban divide.”
While with DATCP, Pfaff said he was able to travel and meet the men, women and families who are behind the state’s family farms and hear their stories. As a state senator, he said it will still be important for him to continue hearing those stories.
Outside of DATCP, Pfaff brings additional experience with agriculture and politics in that he grew up on a northern La Crosse County dairy farm, worked for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, was Wisconsin state executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, and served nationally as deputy administrator for farm programs during former president Barack Obama’s administration.
After the state Senate refused to confirm Pfaff to lead DATCP in November 2019, thereby removing him from his position, Pfaff was hired as director of business and rural development for the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
Making the choice to run for office in the latest election cycle “wasn’t an easy decision,” Pfaff said. But after receiving phone calls from community members, neighbors, friends and family urging to him to run, Pfaff threw his name in the hat for the seat previously held by Jennifer Shilling, who resigned months before her term ended.
Being a candidate during the time of COVID-19 had its challenges, Pfaff said, but now not only is Pfaff taking his experience working with the agricultural community to the Senate at large, but he is also serving as ranking member on the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee.
Pfaff said that he’s excited about the role and that he has already reached out to Sen. Joan Ballweg, who chairs the committee.
Issues don’t necessarily fit within a single committee, though, Pfaff said, and getting things accomplished will require more expansive communication.
Pfaff, while leading DATCP, did publicly criticize Republican lawmakers in July 2019 over the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee’s failure to release $200,000 in funds dedicated for farmer mental health, and in turn, Pfaff received criticism from some Republican legislators for bringing politics into the department before his nomination was rejected months later. But Pfaff said that now he looks forward to the opportunity to work with all members of the Legislature and hoped that partisan differences could be set aside in favor of civility and respect.
“We’re going to disagree, but it doesn’t mean we have to be so disagreeable,” he said
Health care — for both physical and mental health — for farmers and rural residents is one thing Pfaff said he hopes he can work to help provide.
Pfaff said that during his time at DATCP, he stood in dairy barns, cheese parlors and diners and heard stories that indicated “tremendous anxiety in the countryside.”
He said that rural residents deserved to be heard and respected, especially as many expressed that they didn’t feel that they had “control of their own destiny.”
Listening and trying to learn what is leading to the anxiety in rural areas should be a priority for legislators, Pfaff said, and he vowed to advocate for farmer and rural health care during his time in his office.
Pfaff said that he was also excited about Gov. Tony Evers’ remarks during the State of the State address last week, especially regarding Evers’ comments about broadband in the state.
Evers declared 2021 to be the “Year of Broadband Access” and said that his next state budget will include nearly $200 million to improve broadband.
“That is absolutely phenomenal,” Pfaff said of the funding proposal, noting that broadband has become a necessity.
Among other priorities for Pfaff is finding new markets for Wisconsin agricultural products and expanding the agricultural supply chain to be “diversified” and “robust.”
Finding and developing new products is also something that could help farmers. For example, Wisconsin already produces more than 500 types of cheese, Pfaff said, but there’s the potential for even more.
Adding more processing and logistics would also provide good jobs for rural Wisconsin, Pfaff said.
Land conservation and keeping soil intact is also “very important,” Pfaff said. The district that Pfaff represents is included in the Driftless Area, and the geographic makeup of the area is an asset, he said.
Pfaff thanked farmers for the important work that they’re doing and encouraged constituents to stay in touch and to write, call or email his office with any comments or concerns.
Pfaff said that from his experience growing up on a farm, he recognizes the values of hard work, dedication and coming together during tough times that are common among farmers and in rural communities. In his new role as state senator, he said he aims to do his best to represent those groups.